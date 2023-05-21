The Best Movies And TV Shows That Take Place In Philadelphia

When you think of some of the biggest cities in the United States, what are the first ones you think of seeing on screen? It could be the cinematic New York City , or perhaps the equally filmic Chicago , but for me, as someone who lives not that far from it, Philadelphia is one of my favorite on-screen cities to think about.

The City of Brotherly Love is known for many things, from its cheesesteaks to its Eagles games, and now, to having Taylor Swift defend a fan at one of her concerts there. There’s so much to love about the city, and movies and television shows have taken advantage of that. Here are some of the best movies and TV shows that are set in Philadelphia, and where you can watch them.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (2005 - Present)

First up on this list, we have It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, one of the most iconic sitcoms out there right now. The series, which has been running for fifteen seasons and counting, tells the story of the Reynolds siblings, Dennis and Dee, their friends, Charlie and Mac, and their father, Frank, and their adventures in a bar in the city.

What can I say about this show that hasn’t already been said? It’s hilarious, with some truly hysterical episodes and a cast that always makes you smile or laugh in some twisted way. There's a reason why this show has been running for years and years -- it's full of laughs.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 is coming out very soon – that’s right, sixteen seasons – so you might as well get a head-start and check out the rest of these iconic episodes.

Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

This Academy-Award winning movie is the perfect Saturday watch. Silver Linings Playbook, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, is based on the book of the same name and follows a young man who's recently been discharged from a mental institution and is trying to rebuild his life. Things get complicated quickly, however, when he meets Tiffney, a young woman with a lot of complicated problems of her own, and her own set of goals and ambitions.

The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and Jennifer Lawrence won an Academy Award for Best Actress for the film, so you already know that the movie is going to be incredible. There’s so much to love about this film, from the story, to the dance scenes, so it’s worth the time to watch.

Stream Silver Linings Playbook on Starz.

Rent/Buy Silver Linings Playbook on Amazon.

Rocky (1976)

I’m pretty sure everyone thinks of Rocky when they think of Philadelphia. The iconic film tells the story of Rocky, the titular character, a small-time club fighter and loan shark debt collector who is given the chance of a lifetime – to take on Apollo Creed and earn not only money for the fight, but a reputation as a boxer.

Rocky has some of the most iconic shots of Philadelphia. They even call the stairs at the art museum there the Rocky stairs because it’s such an iconic movie. If you love Philadelphia, this movie is like a tribute to it, and it also has some excellent sports drama. If you love this movie, there are a ton of other films in the Rocky franchise to watch right after.

Stream Rocky on Netflix.

Rent/Buy Rocky on Amazon.

Servant (2019 – 2022)

Servant is one of the best Apple TV+ shows and you have to check it out. It follows a young couple who experience a tragic loss and have a "reborn doll" to deal with it, but when they hire a nanny to take care of the doll, strange things begin to occur to them in their small home.

The series features plenty of great scenes of Philadelphia since it was actually filmed there, and is incredibly suspenseful from beginning to end. Not only that, but it was created by M. Night Shyamalan, one of the best directors for horror and twists, so you know you’re going to be on the edge of your seat.

Stream Servant on AppleTV+.

Philadelphia (1993)

A movie about Philadelphia called Philadelphia? How fitting. This critically acclaimed movie, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, tells the story of a gay man named Andrew Beckett who asks his lawyer to help him sue his company for discrimination after they found out he had AIDS and proceeded to fire him, turning his whole entire world upside down.

The film was nominated for several Academy Awards, and it also won Tom Hanks his first Best Actor award, as well. Truly, such a great movie, and since it was also filmed in Philadelphia, it’s an accurate representation of the city, as well.

Rent/Buy Philadelphia on Amazon.

National Treasure (2004)

Believe it or not, this iconic film takes place in the City of Brotherly Love. Starring Nicolas Cage, National Treasure tells the story of a historian and his friends who are all on the ultimate treasure hunt in order to find a Freemason treasure after they discover that there was a map hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

The film takes you to various stops throughout the city of Philadelphia, including The Franklin Institute, Independence Hall, the USS Intrepid and many more – it’s basically the perfect tourism movie that shows some of the best places around the city. Nicolas Cage is always a win , and he brings the fun in this movie.

Stream National Treasure on Disney+.

Rent/Buy National Treasure on Amazon.

How To Get Away With Murder (2014 – 2020)

Starring Oscar winner Viola Davis , How To Get Away with Murder tells the story of a law professor who finds herself – as well as her students – entangled in a dangerous murder plot that only starts to grow more concerning and scary as time goes on.

The series is set in Philadelphia – taking place at a fictional university that is based on the University of Pennsylvania – and is seriously so good. If crime shows are your favorite, you need to check this out.

Stream How To Get Away With Murder on Netflix.

Abbott Elementary (2021 – Present)

There’s so much to love about Abbott Elementary. Filming in a mockumentary style format, the hit show follows the teachers of the titular school and their everyday lives working in a place that receives low funding, while trying to please and teach their students, and also looks at their personal lives, as well.

From the main characters such as Janine and the lovely Gregory to its story, and even the jokes, the comedy has something to love for everyone, and the Philadelphia background only adds to it. Season 3 is on the way so better watch the first two seasons now.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu.

Boy Meets World (1993 – 2000)

Now, this is a series that so many people love. Boys Meets World, starring Ben Savage, follows the teen, and later young adult, years of Cory Matthews, and his life not only at school but at home, as well, following how he changes from middle school all the way to college and what he learns along the way.

This was a super big show at the time and featured plenty of awesome places in Philadelphia, but really, you should just watch for how sweet it is. If you end up liking it, there’s a sequel that Disney produced about Cory’s daughter, called Girl Meets World.

Stream Boy Meets World on Disney+.

Trading Places (1983)

Last but not least, we need to talk about Trading Places. This film, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, follows two men who are complete opposites, a broker and a street hustler. One day, their lives are turned upside down thanks to a bet that they don’t even know about, and now, they are put to the test to see who can survive this new world they are placed into.

Trading Places is probably one of Murphy’s most iconic movies , but it’s seriously so funny, and nothing can quite beat these two on the streets of Philadelphia causing everyone in the audience to laugh. If you haven’t had the chance to watch it, check it out, seriously.

Rent/Buy Trading Places on Amazon.

There’s so much to love about Philadelphia, and these movies and TV shows capture it perfectly – while also providing some great entertainment. Maybe you've now found a new series or movie to check out.