The Drama Has Screened, And First Reactions To Zendaya And Robert Pattinson’s 'Twisted' Thriller Are Live

Zendaya has certainly been busy lately. Not only does she have the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 coming in just a couple of weeks, but she’s got four films headed our way on the 2026 movie calendar. Strangely enough, three of those also feature Robert Pattinson, and early screenings are underway for the first of the bunch — A24’s romantic thriller The Drama. We’ve been tantalized by this one since the first trailer, so what are people’s first reactions?

The Drama is centered around betrothed couple Emma and Charlie (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson), whose relationship is rocked just before their wedding when some unsettling truths about the past are unveiled. Bill Bria of SlashFilm took to X (Twitter) to offer his thoughts on the dark comedy, and he confirms writer/director Kristoffer Borgli hits both the dark and the comedy with this one. The critic writes:

Kristoffer Borgli walks a gossamer-thin tonal line in The Drama, letting you sit in discomfiture for the duration. Yet it’s also hilarious; Pattinson is a hoot. Zendaya uses her natural ambiguity to her advantage. Borgli’s film is like if Albert Brooks & Ingmar Bergman teamed up.

The Drama is Kristoffer Borgli’s first feature since 2023’s Dream Scenario, and just like that flick, this one was produced by Ari Aster and distributed by A24. Basically that means audiences are in for a ride, and Chloe Williams of Brit + Co says it’s one that we’re not ready for. Williams’ post (edited for capitalization) reads:

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The Drama is totally unexpected — even if you think you know what you're getting into. But what's NOT a surprise? Zendaya & Robert Pattinson are dynamic & I'm obsessed with them together. This is a thought-provoking, conversation-starter of a movie.

Spoilers for this movie are everywhere, so be cautious if you go digging for its secrets. I won’t reveal anything that I’ve read here, but suffice it to say The Drama supposedly touches on some sensitive subjects. X user dunesmessiah says:

The Drama is a challenging, thought-provoking examination of what it takes to separate morals from love. Zendaya nails the ambiguity of her character opposite a deliciously overstimulated Robert Pattinson. Will spark endless conversations once it comes out. Get ready for it…

Robert Pattinson himself said he was “going crazy” at one point during filming and spent two hours on the phone with Zendaya as she talked him through a scene. I’m not sure what kind of complicated narrative we’re about the dive into, but according to anthakneee on X, it’s going to get wild. They wrote:

Throw out all expectations. The Drama is going to put you through EVERY emotion. Zendaya and Robert are so good on screen. The comedy is top tier and the climax of the film has to be one of the most stressful moments I’ve ever had in a theater, I love this movie. - 5 ☆’s

Critic Erik Davis would seem to agree, and he suggests that even if the movie’s twist does get spoiled for you, it’s what happens after that’s really worth watching. Davis calls it a “top-tier dark comedy,” thanks to sharp writing, slick editing and its story about love when things get messy. The critic continues:

Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama is a wildly unconventional rom-com that hit all the right spots for me. Deeply funny and definitely a little twisted, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are great as an engaged couple whose lives spiral after a big secret drops. There’s a wild turn that sends the story in unexpected directions, but the real payoff is everything that follows.

Demet of Nexus Point News continues the string of positive reactions, praising everything from the performances to the score to the cinematography. The post reads:

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The Drama is a triumph for A24 and Kristoffer Borgli. It is beautifully shot, perfectly paced and accompanied by a mesmerizing Daniel Pemberton score. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are hypnotic. I couldn't take my eyes off the screen. It is very twisted and darkly funny. What a film!

Critic Courtney Howard says the leads are perfectly cast in a dark romantic dramedy that infuses plenty of cringe into the laughs. Howard writes:

LOVED Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama. An unconventional, provocative rom-com that mixes gallows humor, satire and cringe com to enhance the relationship drama component. Robert Pattinson perfectly squirrelly, awkward & neurotic. Zendaya’s filled with delicate vulnerability.

I can’t say that stress is the first emotion I go for when heading to the theater, but I’m pretty intrigued by these first reactions to The Drama. If these posts have piqued your interest as well, you can catch the first of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s 2026 releases in theaters starting Friday, April 3.