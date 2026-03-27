The Drama Has Screened, And First Reactions To Zendaya And Robert Pattinson’s 'Twisted' Thriller Are Live
Apparently we're not ready for the new A24 thriller.
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Zendaya has certainly been busy lately. Not only does she have the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 coming in just a couple of weeks, but she’s got four films headed our way on the 2026 movie calendar. Strangely enough, three of those also feature Robert Pattinson, and early screenings are underway for the first of the bunch — A24’s romantic thriller The Drama. We’ve been tantalized by this one since the first trailer, so what are people’s first reactions?
The Drama is centered around betrothed couple Emma and Charlie (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson), whose relationship is rocked just before their wedding when some unsettling truths about the past are unveiled. Bill Bria of SlashFilm took to X (Twitter) to offer his thoughts on the dark comedy, and he confirms writer/director Kristoffer Borgli hits both the dark and the comedy with this one. The critic writes:
The Drama is Kristoffer Borgli’s first feature since 2023’s Dream Scenario, and just like that flick, this one was produced by Ari Aster and distributed by A24. Basically that means audiences are in for a ride, and Chloe Williams of Brit + Co says it’s one that we’re not ready for. Williams’ post (edited for capitalization) reads:Article continues below
Spoilers for this movie are everywhere, so be cautious if you go digging for its secrets. I won’t reveal anything that I’ve read here, but suffice it to say The Drama supposedly touches on some sensitive subjects. X user dunesmessiah says:
Robert Pattinson himself said he was “going crazy” at one point during filming and spent two hours on the phone with Zendaya as she talked him through a scene. I’m not sure what kind of complicated narrative we’re about the dive into, but according to anthakneee on X, it’s going to get wild. They wrote:
Critic Erik Davis would seem to agree, and he suggests that even if the movie’s twist does get spoiled for you, it’s what happens after that’s really worth watching. Davis calls it a “top-tier dark comedy,” thanks to sharp writing, slick editing and its story about love when things get messy. The critic continues:
Demet of Nexus Point News continues the string of positive reactions, praising everything from the performances to the score to the cinematography. The post reads:
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Critic Courtney Howard says the leads are perfectly cast in a dark romantic dramedy that infuses plenty of cringe into the laughs. Howard writes:
I can’t say that stress is the first emotion I go for when heading to the theater, but I’m pretty intrigued by these first reactions to The Drama. If these posts have piqued your interest as well, you can catch the first of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s 2026 releases in theaters starting Friday, April 3.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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