Vampires May Not Sleep, But Robert Pattinson Sure Did On The Drama Set (And Zendaya Hilariously Caught Him In The Act)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s first of three 2026 movie releases together just came out, and I have to say, I’ve been loving this celebrity friendship. While the actors are playing husband and wife-to-be in The Drama, off-screen, these two seem to have a goofy relationship. One behind-the-scenes picture from Zendaya of RPatz napping on the job proves it.

To celebrate The Drama hitting theaters, Zendaya took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photos from the making of the A24 movie, and one is a clear favorite. Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram/Zendaya)

Zendaya shared a fun selfie of herself making a duck face and throwing up a peace sign with a napping Robert Pattinson in the background. She captioned the picture with “sleeping beauty” as a way to describe her co-star. This gives such bestie energy, and I’m so into this for them.

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It’s also funny because Robert Pattinson’s most famous character is Twilight’s Edward Cullen, who never sleeps and also likes to watch Bella Swan do so. I don’t know if Zendaya meant the reference at all, but given the popularity of the vampire franchise over 20 years later, it’s hard not to think about it.

In your typical movie, the hours can be really long for actors and the crew, so it’s not unheard of for actors to catch some Zs between shots. Plus, Robert Pattinson is currently a new father who welcomed a baby girl with partner Suki Waterhouse two years ago. That’s got to add to the sleep deprivation. Anyways, here’s more pictures from Zendaya from set:

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) A photo posted by on

Zendaya and Pattinson’s new movie is about a couple who are about to get married when one of them learns something shocking about the other that tests their relationship to its core. CinemaBlend’s own The Drama review gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars for being “unsettling” and full of “great chemistry” between its stars. Other critics have been praising the relationship movie overall, with comments describing it as “stomach-churning,” sure to “strike up important discussions” and “aesthetically overworked.”

While promoting The Drama, Zendaya has gone viral (yet again) for method dressing, this time for wearing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue throughout the press tour. It’s been a bit ironic to see the actress in all this wedding attire because rumor has it that Zendaya recently got married to Tom Holland, too.

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After you see Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in The Drama, they have two other movies in 2026. They’re both in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, coming out this July along with Dune: Part 3 arriving in December. I know I can’t wait to see these two do more press together throughout the year and see more peeks into their real-life friendship.