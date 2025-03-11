‘I Was Going Crazy For 3 Days.’ Robert Pattinson Says His Movie With Zendaya Was Driving Him Bonkers, But It Was His Sweet Co-Star Who Calmed Him Down

After the Hollywood strikes stopped in 2023, Robert Pattinson said he began to feel hopeful again with all of these “ambitious” films coming out. Fortunately, the British actor has signed up for many ambitious movies that are sure to make fans excited, like a movie with Jennifer Lawrence , starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , and a film with Zendaya called The Drama. While working with Zendaya, Pattinson recalled his bonkers filming experience and having his co-star calm him down for one of their scenes.

The upcoming A24 movie The Drama follows the unexpected turn an engaged couple faces before their wedding. When Robert Pattinson spoke to the French publication Premiere (via Indiewire ) about what filming the Kristoffer Borgli movie was like, he spoke about one scene with Zendaya that was driving him bonkers, with a real need for his co-star to calm him down:

We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.

It’s a good thing Robert Pattinson felt comfortable enough to ask Zendaya for help, or he’d be wracking his brain for a hidden meaning that didn’t exist. The Twilight actor is clearly dedicated to his craft if he’s willing to deeply analyze his scripts for powerful performances. Considering The Drama is by the same director of the twisted satirical flick Dream Scenario, it looks like his upcoming romance dramedy will be just as complicated if it made Pattinson go bananas over it. Now I’m curious if we’ll ever find out which scene Pattinson is referring to.

We know that Pattinson isn't afraid to delve into challenging roles. He made his breakthrough as a wizard in the fourth Harry Potter movie and as a vampire in the Twilight movies. But after his time in Twilight, Pattinson worked his fingers to the bone in hits like The Lighthouse, which was apparently “miserable” to make because of the poor weather conditions. He also faced a lot of pressure from DC fans playing the popular superhero Batman. But through each challenge, the Remember Me actor has managed to give mind-blowing performances that truly showed his range.

Robert Pattinson is truly lucky to have a co-star as helpful as Zendaya. She appears to have a very nurturing quality about her. For example, the Emmy winner helped furnish her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet’s apartment to help give the NYC crib structure compared to the original “teenage boy” vibe it had. She also provided strong advice to her boyfriend, Tom Holland, after being “a bit of a dick” to demanding fans , saying to just smile and take photos with him when they ask. The Challengers actress clearly isn’t afraid to provide help when it's needed to the people she cares about. Not to mention, it’s important to provide that assistance when working on a movie because if one domino falls, they all fall.

While Robert Pattinson agonized over one line in his new movie with Zendaya, at least his co-star provided a safety blanket for him to avoid going bonkers for longer than three days. The Euphoria actress’s calming presence was exactly what the devoted actor needed to nail an apparently twisted scene he was working on. Until we know the release date of The Drama, you can watch Pattinson’s 2025 movie release of Mickey 17 in theaters now.