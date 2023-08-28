A24's Dream Scenario: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Nicolas Cage Movie

Get ready because another A24 movie is coming, with Nicolas Cage as the star in Dream Scenario.

A24 has released some of the best movies of the last few years. You could talk about their horror movies, such as Midsommar, Hereditary, or even the 2023 hit, Talk to Me . Or you could look at their comedies like Eighth Grade or 20th Century Woman. You could even bring up the Best Picture-winning Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. The studio knows how to make hits.

Now, A24 is back with another film coming later this year. But what is this new movie going to be about? And who, besides Cage, is going to star in it? Here is what we know so far about Dream Scenario.

Get ready, A24 fans, because Dream Scenario is releasing in theaters on November 10th, 2023, according to the press site for the upcoming film. Also, according to the info for the flick, it's been confirmed that it'll run for 101 minutes – roughly over an hour and a half of Nicolas Cage goodness.

November 2023 is a massive time for the 2023 movie release schedule . So many major films are coming out, such as the next animated entry in the Disney catalog, Wish . You could even look ahead to the highly anticipated The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, all coming out in November.

On the weekend of Dream Scenario's release, the only other major film due to premiere during that time is The Marvels, so Dream Scenario has a decent chance to make some waves among these majorly anticipated movies. Plus, I really feel the movie will be successful, like most A24 films tend to be.

Nicolas Cage Stars

As mentioned before, Nicolas Cage stars in this upcoming title, and to be honest, I can't think of a better person to star in an A24 film than this particular actor.

A24 is very well known for super creative movies that toe the line between pure art and utter confusion -- watch Beau is Afraid, and you'll understand where I'm coming from. But the company has also produced some of the best films of the last decade. Out of every actor that could lead a movie like the ones A24 makes, Cage is the first to come to mind.

He has been in the business for quite some time. Aside from winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, Cage has been in numerous movies, many of which have showcased his talent and ability to bring eccentric and exciting characters to the big screen.

Some of his most notable films include Kick-Ass, the National Treasure franchise, Face/Off, Con Air, The Rock, The Family Man, Pig, the Ghost Rider franchise, Renfield, and more. He has also done voice work in films such as The Croods and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I'll never get over how hilarious he was as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. That will never get old.

Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, And More Co-Star

Besides Cage, the press site confirms that several other stars will appear in Dream Scenario. Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker are all a part of the film.

These actors have all appeared in many projects that you might recognize them from. Julianne Nicholson appeared in Mare of Easttown in 2021 and had a role in the Netflix film Blonde. Michael Cera portrayed Alan in the sublime film, Barbie. Tim Meadows started on Saturday Night Live, and has made a career out of his comedic acting, appearing most recently in several major such shows, such as Girls5eva and Poker Face.

Dylan Gelula is known for her role as Xanthippe on the Netflix hit Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Dylan Baker had a role in the 2022 TV series, Inside Man.

All these actors have done great work, and I can't wait to see them alongside Cage in Dream Scenario.

Dream Scenario Tells The Story Of A Man Who Appears In People's Dreams And Nightmares

A24 also informed us of what Dream Scenario's plot will be about. The film follows Paul Matthews, a family man who finds himself at the center of an exciting situation – millions of strangers begin to see him in their dreams, which turns his life upside down.

However, these dreamlike appearances when strangers are asleep turn nightmarish not long after, and Paul has to figure out how to grapple with his newfound fame when it takes a turn.

This sounds incredibly intriguing and exactly like what I would expect from A24. Sign me up.

Kristoffer Borgli Wrote And Directed The Film

The press site also confirms that Kristoffer Borgli directed and wrote the new Cage movie. The director has worked on a few previous films (such as Sick of Myself, and he was also a writer on the movie Drib, which he also directed), mainly in his home country of Norway.

Borgli directed several short films before Dream Scenario, but hopefully, after this, we'll see him helm more feature length stories.

Ari Aster Produced It

The last thing we know is that Ari Aster produced Dream Scenario, which was also confirmed by A24. This is significant news, especially for Ari Aster fans.

The filmmaker is A24 royalty. He directed three movies mentioned in this piece – Midsommar, Hereditary, and Beau is Afraid. Both Hereditary and Midsommar are some of the best A24 horror movies out there, and Beau is Afraid is an intriguing, three-hour comedic trip that leaves you feeling changed by the end.

Aster knows how to make a compelling film, whether it be comedy, drama, or horror, and hearing that he was also a producer on here seriously makes me interested. If he has put his creativity into it, we all need to see it.

Dream Scenario is coming out in November, but I'm already counting the days. I can't wait to see what it brings to the table! This year needs to go by quickly.