The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Just Revealed Some Key Details That Will Make Fans Very Happy

The spirit of the original Ghostbusters returned (figuratively and literally) this past fall when Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit theaters and became both well-received critically and a surprise box office hit . Following that success, writer/director Jason Reitman plans to keep telling stories about the Spengler family with an officially announced Afterlife sequel now in the works.

CinemaBlend was present during Ecto-Fest, which took place on the Sony Lot in Los Angeles, California amidst Ghostbusters fans and press. During the event, Jason Reitman and Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan took the stage to officially share that they are currently writing another Ghostbusters movie which will follow the next chapter of the characters established in the recent film. And in exciting news, they’ll be traveling to Manhattan next!

As Reitman and Kenan shared, when they were making Afterlife they used the codename "Rust City" but for the upcoming sequel their codename will be "Firehouse." It will serve as a continuation to Afterlife's ending, where Ecto-1 was driving back to Manhattan – as Kenan teased and reminded attendees, "the home of Ghostbusters."

While speaking at the Ghostbusters Day event, the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman came up often, especially in the wake of the filmmaker's recent death at the age of 75 in February. Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ivan, shared how the future of Ghostbusters remains connected to the director who started it all. In his words:

After [Ghostbusters: Afterlife] came out, Gil and I drove up to see my dad and we sat out on his back porch over one beautiful afternoon and we shared the future of Ghostbusters with him and he loved it... What brings us confidence is knowing that my father got to hear these stories and he was excited about the future of the Spengler family. I still can't believe that I'll never get to sit in a theater with my father again, but I know he's watching and I know he'll find some way to give us notes anyway.

