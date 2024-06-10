The Harry Potter Cast Did A Gen Z TikTok Trend And Fans Think It's Painfully Millennial

The Wizarding World has been entertaining audiences for decades now, thanks to books, games, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter franchise (which is streaming with a Max subscription). Fans watched for years as the Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, and they've still got great chemistry to this day. That ensemble did a Gen Z TikTok trend, and fans think it's painfully millennial.

The cast of Harry Potter reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special on Max, but they also regularly do convention appearances together. Case in point: a viral Instagram video (originally from Dream It Con), where the Hogwarts alums tried to do the "pass the phone" TikTok trend. Although they failed miserably in the adorable video. Check it out below:

I mean, how cute is that? While they might have failed the TikTok trend, it's adorable to see how much fun the group still has together after all these years. Although fans are definitely poking fun at the group in the comments section. Let's break it all down.

While fans are waiting for news about the Harry Potter TV show that's being developed, they're also still fans of the cast who brought the eight movies to life. Although those Potterheads are throwing shade at those actors who failed to understand how the "pass the phone" trend works. Some popular comments read:

They did not understand the assignment, and it was fantastic 😂

This is the most millenial response to trying to do a GenZ trend 😂

We’re not this old we’re not this old we’re not this old we’re not this old we’re not this old.

WHY ARE THEY ALL BOOMERS AND AREN’T DOING IT RIGHT 😂

A very British definition of chaos, clearly

Shots fired! Despite the love that Harry Potter fans have for the cast, they're not above poking fun at those actors-- especially Gen Zers who are poking fun at the millennials' inability to grasp the "pass the phone" trend.

For those unaware, the "pass the phone" trend on TikTok has users describe or poke fun at their friends. I might say "I'm passing the phone to the person who owes me money", and then the next shot would be that person, who would then describe someone else. It's pretty simple, but not enough for those Harry Potter cast members to understand. As a millennial myself who is often mystified by TikTok, I totally get it.

As previously mentioned, the Wizarding World is about to grow in an exciting way. While the Fantastic Beasts franchise is seemingly dead, we'll return to Hogwarts with an upcoming TV series based off the Harry Potter books. It's unclear when that series is coming, but fans can't wait for a more book-accurate adaptation of the story.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on Max. While we wait for news about the TV show, check the 2025 movie release dates.