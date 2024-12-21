The Holiday Sequel Talk Is At An Absolute Frenzy, And Now Kate Winslet Has Even Weighed In

Across the nearly two decades The Holiday has warmed rom-com lovers' hearts, it has become one of the best Christmas movies to watch around this time of year. In recent years, there have been whispers of a sequel being in the works along. With that, fans of the film have been calling for a reunion between Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in a follow-up film. Now, with the buzz at an absolute frenzy, Winslet is sharing thoughts on the prospect of another film.

Kate Winslet Weighs In On The Holiday 2

The Oscar winner famously played an English woman named Iris in The Holiday. In the film, the character has been emotionally strung along by her ex-boyfriend and co-worker, Jasper. Amidst news that Jasper is engaged, she decides to travel to Los Angeles for the Christmas holiday via a home swap website. Cameron Diaz’s Amanda, who is dealing with her own breakup, spends the holidays in her dreamlike cottage (which we recently learned never existed).

Both women have their own unexpected love stories, and the results are absolutely charming. When asked about the potential for a sequel, the Titanic icon had this to say to Deadline:

Honestly, it’s never come up. I promise you. Actually, I suppose, I’ve been quite surprised that it never came up, because it’s the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up.

While Kate Winslet claimed that she’s never been approached for a sequel to the 2006 movie, she sounded interested in reprising her role as Iris. She seems to be under the impression that there's room for another story to be told. However, it's still unclear as to whether it'll actually come to fruition.

Is The Holiday 2 Happening?

While there was a rumor circulating in 2022 regarding The Holiday receiving a sequel, writer/director Nancy Meyers quickly debunked it. At the time, she said, “sorry but its not true.” However, last week, Meyers and Jude Law reunited when the actor earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. While they were together, they recorded this:

What a tease! Said clip lit a serious fire under the fans as well, who responded with some great comments. While it seems like the pair were using the video to play around with the constant questions regarding a second Holiday movie, perhaps they really did talk about what could be next during their lunch? When Jude Law was also recently asked by ComicBook.com about a follow-up to the Christmas classic, he said this:

That all lands in Nancy Meyers’ lap. So she would only do it if it was a really robust idea and then it would be whether the four of us would come back. I would be curious to see what they’re all doing.

It really does sound like much of the cast would be open to returning should an idea strike for Nancy Meyers. Previously, Jack Black also called Kate Winslet his favorite co-star he’s worked with. Oh, and after Cameron Diaz hung up acting for nearly a decade, the actress has been back at it lately with the upcoming movie Back In Action and Shrek 5. So, while nothing has been announced at this point, there may be reason for fans to maintain their hype over a theoretical sequel.

I'll be hoping for a Christmas miracle when it comes to this dream reunion. For now, you can watch The Holiday with an Amazon Prime subscription now before it leaves the streaming service in 2025.