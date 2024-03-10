Jack Black Went Viral On TikTok For Revealing Why Kate Winslet Is His Favorite Co-Star, And The Fans Couldn't Agree More

If you look back at Jack Black’s movies , you’ll immediately notice that he’s worked with an incredibly long list of wildly talented actors. From Ben Stiller to John Cusack to Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan, the comedic actor has worked with so many A-listers. Now, he’s revealed his favorite co-star is Kate Winslet, and as a The Holiday fan, this choice makes me so happy. It made fans happy too, because when Black’s comments went viral on TikTok, fans made their agreement known through some A+ comments.

While promoting his film on the 2024 movie schedule , Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black told ET who his favorite co-star is. Sitting next to his Kung Fu Panda co-star Awkwafina, the actor dived into why he adores working with Kate Winslet, saying this about her and their movie that’s considered not only one of the best Christmas movies but one of the best rom-coms of all time :

In the video, Jack Black told Awkwafina why Kate Winslet was his favorite co-star, and it was so sweet. He explained:

No, Kate Winslet. And I'll tell you why she was my favorite co-star I've ever had. When you look in her eyes, she was like really present and I feel like if you look into my eyes you just see a shadow of a robot.

As someone who adores The Holiday, these words from Black about his co-star make me love the movie more. Iris and Miles' relationship is so wholesome in the rom-com as they help pay homage to Arthur’s legacy. Their scene in the Blockbuster where Miles teaches Iris about iconic scores lives rent-free in my mind, and their chemistry throughout the flick is undeniable and so so charming.

Of course, when fans learned about Jack Black’s favorite co-star, they showered him and Winslet in love as they commented:

I immediately thought “KATE WINSLET” -alyssa&herbooks

“jude law” “nooo. kate winslet 🥰” he’s so real for that -sara

I knew immediately he would pick her 🥰 -Jek

I legit knew he was gonna pick her from that movie. They vibed. -Darrah

I had no doubt that was gonna be his answer -mitchches2121

I knew he was to choose her 🥺😭 -NicoMyrna

The love for Winslet was palpable, as proved by the TikTok's over 1.6 million views, and others got a kick out of Black turning down Awkwafina’s Jude Law suggestion. Though, it’s worth noting that Jack Black and Jude Law only share one scene in The Holiday and it’s the final one when all four meet at the very end. So, it totally tracks that he didn’t pick the actor, and he went with his primary scene partner in the delightful rom-com.

It’s kind of wild to think that Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. could have been in The Holiday instead of Jack Black and Jude Law. Ultimately, it truly did work out for the best, because Jack Black and Kate Winslet and Jude Law and Cameron Diaz are perfect together, and their adoration for each other is clear.

While there were rumors about The Holiday 2 , Nancy Meyers denied them, and we likely won’t get one. However, thinking about Jack Black’s sequel idea and the fact that he truly loved working with Winslet, I feel like we could see them together again in the near future.