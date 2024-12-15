The Holiday's Jude Law And Nancy Meyers Just Teased A Possible Sequel, And Fans Can't Handle It

It’s that time of year again, where all you want is a cozy fireplace in an English cottage or a sunny escape from the snow. Thankfully, one of the best Christmas rom-coms , The Holiday, offers both along with plenty of swoon worthy moments. Two years ago, rumors were swirling about a sequel , before quickly being shut down by director Nancy Meyers . However, Meyers recently reunited with Jude Law and seemingly teased a sequel and, now, fans can't handle it.

Congratulations are in order for Mr. Jude Law, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In celebration of the achievement, he and Meyers reunited for a lunch. The Intern writer ultimately posted a video to Instagram, congratulating the Order actor and wasted no time asking the question on everyone’s minds: Will there be a sequel to The Holiday? The pair teased the the potential Holiday follow-up using a funny callback:

Ah, it’s good to see Mr. Napkin Head is alive and well, and also willing to join a potential sequel. Fans seem to love the reference to the original film, which Nancy Meyers explained in a different Instagram post was actually inspired by a real bit her ex-husband used to do.

In the film, Jude Law’s character Graham puts a napkin over his face and glasses over top, at the request of his daughters. The scene is silly but also quite heartwarming, as his love interest in the film, Amanda (Cameron Diaz), is so sweet with the girls after initially being blindsided by their existence. It’s a real turning point in the film, and the connection Amanda and Graham share becomes all the more deeper. Check out the scene:

The Holiday (2006) - Mr. Napkin Head Scene | Movieclips - YouTube Watch On

While Nancy Meyers' post is sweet, the icing on the cake is the array of funny responses from fans. It goes without saying that they seem to be all for a follow-up to the beloved 2006 film. Check out some of the responses below:

For the love of god, please give us a sequel 😩😩😩😩we are dying without a new Nancy Meyers movie!!! - @naysoto

The Holiday: Mr Napkin Head Strikes Again - @steppingthroughfilm

Just casually breaking the internet 👀👀👀 - @simondavidkinberg

ALL WE WANT FOR CHRISTMAS!!!!!!! - @jlgarvin

This is not the time of year to be messing around with our hearts, Nancy! 😩🥰- @yeswhit

The way I gasped when you mentioned a sequel thinking it was an official announcement!! 😭But Jude doing Mr Napkin Head made it all ok. 🥰 -@brightbazaar

When it comes to the first film, what still stands out for me is the chemistry between Diaz and Law. Their dynamic is electric and feels so natural, which is a lovely change of pace from the holiday hullabaloo and circumstantial timing that surround most yuletide rom-coms these days (especially on Netflix). So, while I’m not always the biggest fan of sudden sequels to standalone movies, the Parent Trap director is someone I would trust to do it right.

Yet the movie could only work if you got the original core four back together. While fellow cast members Kate Winslet and Jack Black have shown casual interest in the past, the struggle would be in getting Cameron Diaz to sign on. After a long hiatus from acting, The Other Woman actress is coming out of retirement for the upcoming film appropriately titled Back In Action, which set to release amid the 2025 movie schedule . While the Charlie’s Angels actress says she is game for more projects, she recently said she’s done with the rom-com genre .

Even if that is true, perhaps she'll make an exception should a sequel to Nancy Meyers' beloved movie come to fruition. Given how quickly Meyers shut down rumors of a sequel in the past, I highly doubt she is yanking her followers around for a joke, especially since fans have been so enthusiastic about a follow-up project.