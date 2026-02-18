The Housemaid Just Hit Another Milestone, And Sydney Sweeney Has A Message For The Fans

It’s been an encouraging month for female-driven stories. Wuthering Heights absolutely dominated this week, marking one of the biggest weekends at the box office in 2026 so far. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is still making us swoon near the top of Netflix’s Top 10 list a few weeks in. Plus, The Housemaid is still hitting new heights, and Sydney Sweeney seems quite amped up about it.

When The Housemaid hit $300 million globally about a month ago, I honestly expected that to be the end of the milestones for the fun flick. It had been in theaters for over a month since its December 19th movie release date at that point, and I never expected the movie to have as long of legs as it’s truly had. Which brings me to mid-February, when Sydney Sweeney celebrated The Housemaid hitting $375 million.

Where is that number coming from? Reporting outlets have the film just under that milestone marker (around $360 million) right now when it comes to traditional box office, but Sweeney’s post also nodded at Lionsgate Home, which currently has the movie available to watch at home on VOD. Apparently, the flick’s been picking up moolah in the millions via secondary viewing platforms -- and that money goes right into the studio's pocket.

As she has in the past, Sydney Sweeney took to social media to celebrate the milestone with an encouraging message for the fans who have watched it once, twice, and maybe even thrice or more.

It may feel like a bit of a “duh” now, but The Housemaid was not an ace in the hole when it came out just a couple of months ago. In fact, the flick’s producer Todd Lieberman got candid about the film’s trajectory, calling it a “sleeper hit” and noting people hadn’t paid that much attention in Hollywood before its release. This was not guaranteed to be a winner, but the actresses took a risk that paid off.

Last timeThe Housemaid hit a box office milestone, Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried had a cute exchange about their time working together. There may be more to come for those two. Millie Calloway moved on to new houses at the end of The Housemaid, leading to questions about a sequel . Lionsgate later confirmed a second movie is in development, and I hope Nina Winchester will get to at least make an appearance the next time around.

The next movie will be based on the second book by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid’s Secret and should continue Lionsgate’s successful track record of adapting books to film, as they’ve done with a slew of other projects, including the Twilight and Hunger Games films, the former of which has a new project coming this year in the prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, as well.