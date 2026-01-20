Amanda Seyfried Has A Hot Take On Winning Oscars I Did Not See Coming
If you asked most Hollywood A-listers, the biggest achievement would be to earn an Oscar. Not Amanda Seyfried. Every year, speculation swirls around who will land an Academy Award nomination and who might walk away with the trophy. And though Seyfried’s name is once again part of the conversation, when it comes to winning a "Little Gold Man," the former Mean Girls cast member has a perspective I genuinely didn’t expect.
In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Seyfried, who’s earning serious buzz for her dramatic performance in The Testament of Ann Lee (including a Golden Globe nomination), was asked whether winning an Oscar is something she actively wants. The answer from the 40-year-old Pennsylvania native was refreshingly candid. For her, the real priority isn’t the trophy. It’s the work itself. As she put it:
Seyfried also had a notably strong December. The book-to-screen adaptation The Housemaid premiered on the 19th and quickly became a major box-office success. That same month, Ann Lee began its limited theatrical run, ahead of a wider release on the 2026 movie schedule. While the two projects couldn’t be more different on the surface, the Mamma Mia! actress says her approach to both performances came from the same place. She explained:
The Les Misérables alum is quick to admit that winning an Oscar would, of course, be an honor. It’s not something she’d turn down. Still, when it comes to actual career momentum, she believes the nomination carries more weight than the win itself.
At this stage, the Mank star feels she’s already shown what she can do, moving comfortably between genres and balancing indie projects with big studio films. An Oscar, in her view, isn’t essential anymore. As Seyfried added:
Seyfried summed it up simply: she feels proven. After nearly 25 years working steadily across film and television, the star of Big Love (which streaming with an HBO Max subscription) has shown that longevity doesn’t come from chasing trophies. It comes from thoughtful choices and a willingness to treat every project as art, regardless of scale. It’s not the kind of answer you expect in an Oscar-driven industry, especially during award season, but the way she lays it out makes her perspective hard to argue with.
For audiences curious to see that philosophy in action, The Housemaid is still playing in theaters. And for those eager to catch her awards-season turn in The Testament of Ann Lee, the film expands nationwide beginning January 23, 2026, following its limited release.
