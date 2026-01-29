Sydney Sweeney Shot Amanda Seyfried A Lovely Message After The Housemaid Beat Her Own Box Office Record

When The Housemaid officially crossed $300 million at the global box office, the milestone carried more weight than just another impressive number. For Sydney Sweeney, the R-rated psychological thriller overtaking her surprise 2023 box-office hit Anyone But You marked a new career high for the leading star. Her response to the achievement centered squarely on her co-star, Amanda Seyfried, as she took the time to send a lovely message to her Housemaid castmate.

Shortly after the news broke, Sweeney acknowledged the moment on her Instagram Stories , sharing a screenshot of Variety’s headline and adding a personal message directed at Seyfried. The caption read:

[Amanda Seyfried,] always the most fun with you and so happy everyone has been enjoying it as well ❤️

The Housemaid has now climbed to $305 million worldwide, pulling in $116 million domestically and an especially impressive $189.1 million from international markets. That haul officially eclipses Anyone But You’s $220.2 million total, cementing the thriller as The White Lotus veteran’s highest-grossing film as a leading star to date, a milestone that can only add to her already impressive net worth.

Directed by Paul Feig, the book-to-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid, follows a young woman with a mysterious past (Sweeney) who becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple, portrayed by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. What begins as a seemingly stable arrangement quickly spirals into something far more unsettling. The film’s unsettling tone, combined with strong word-of-mouth, helped it remain a box office draw well beyond its modest $19 million domestic opening just before Christmas.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The numbers tell an especially striking story overseas. The Housemaid recently topped box office charts in territories including the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Brazil, and Spain, even weeks after its debut. The U.K. alone has generated $36.4 million, with France close behind at $33.4 million. For a mid-budget thriller produced for just $35 million, the film’s profitability is impressive.

The milestone also makes The Housemaid the highest-grossing film of Feig’s career, surpassing Bridesmaids, and marks another $300 million-plus hit for producer Todd Lieberman. Unsurprisingly, Lionsgate has already set a sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, into development, with the Sweeney, Feig, and actor Michele Morrone expected to return.

For the Handmaid's Tale veteran, the timing of this milestone stands out. The Housemaid arrives on the heels of Christy, a biographical drama that failed to gain traction at the box office, making the thriller’s breakout performance feel like a bit of a course correction.

(Image credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

Looking ahead, Sydney Sweeney’s momentum isn’t slowing down. She has a packed 2026 movie schedule, including a role in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2, plus, she'll appear on TV too, in the long-awaited return of Euphoria Season 3, which comes after nearly a four-year hiatus. The HBO series is set to premiere on April 12 and will be available to stream for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.

As for the film itself, The Housemaid is still playing in theaters for anyone who hasn’t yet checked it out and wants to see what’s been drawing audiences in droves. The movie is also slated to arrive on digital rental and purchase beginning February 3, 2026, via major PVOD platforms. After that window, The Housemaid is expected to make its subscription streaming debut on Starz sometime between April 3 and April 17, 2026.