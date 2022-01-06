Trending

The Last Picture Show Director And Sopranos Actor Peter Bogdanovich Is Dead At 82

The talented filmmaker has passed away.

Peter Bogdanovich at Turner Classic Movies event
(Image credit: Turner Classic Movies)

A little under a week after Betty White passed away just short of reaching her 100th birthday, the world of film and TV has lot another beloved figure. In addition to being the director behind cinematic classics like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, Peter Bogdanovich also built a solid acting resume over the decades, most notably from his time on The Sopranos. Sadly, word has come in that the filmmaker has passed away at the age of 82.

Peter Bogdanovich’s daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, informed THR that her father died at his home early Thursday from natural causes. Peter Bogdanovich is also survived by his younger daughter, Sashy Bogdanovich, with her and Antonia coming from his relationship with screenwriter and production designer Polly Platt, whom he married in 1962 and divorced in 1971.

