Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Just Received An Update From Josh Hutcherson, And It Has Me Hyped

Fear freaks and horror hounds rejoice because the 2025 movie schedule is shaping up to be another huge year for killer horror movies . One of the biggest releases next year is the upcoming Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 , and thanks to its star, Josh Hutcherson, we've received some juicy new updates to sink our teeth into. According to the Hunger Games alum, the sequel is set to be even scarier and more expansive than the first. And let me tell you, fellow fright friends, I am beyond pumped to hear this!

Josh Hutcherson recently spoke with Esquire as part of a major cover story. It was during the chat that he teased what’s in store for FNAF 2, and his insights have left me shaking with excitement. Hutcherson, who plays Mike Schmidt, the beleaguered night security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, teased that the sequel will go the route of some of the greatest sequel tropes: ramping up the tension in every way possible. He revealed:

It’s much bigger; the stakes are higher. There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way. We’re finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded. That’s something that I really think that we all fought for in the first film, because this world that was created in Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’s so out-there. It’s so over-the-top and wacky, in a way, that to find the emotional truth of the characters was gonna be what was gonna work. I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It’s gonna be scarier, too, actually.

Fans of the popular game franchise are likely familiar with its dense lore, and Hutcherson’s comments hint that this sequel might dive deeper into that sprawling universe. From the haunted halls of Freddy Fazbear’s to new, unexplored settings, it sounds like the sequel will deliver on some of the twisted mysteries that have made the series relevant for the past decade. And the mention of more animatronics? That’s enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine–my body is ready!

(Image credit: Blumhouse, Universal Pictures)

With the Freddy games’ sprawling lore and an enormous fanbase, it’s no surprise that fans are already speculating about the possibility of more films beyond the second installment. Josh Hutcherson, while staying focused on the sequel at hand, left the door open for future run-ins with Freddy Fazbear, saying:

You never know. I mean, I love working in this world. Emma Tammi, our director, is phenomenal, and with my character, Mike, I think the possibilities are endless. This could have a very potentially long run and it could be a lot of fun, but at this point we’re focusing on the second movie. We’ll see what comes after that.

Critics weren't kind to Five Nights at Freddy's , not pulling their punches all that much. Yet the dedicated fan base showed up in force, making it a major box office win for Blumhouse . With the sequel on the horizon, here’s hoping it steps things up with even bigger and better scares. If it can deliver a more well-rounded horror experience, it might just pull in not only die-hard fans of the series but also genre lovers who are looking for a new thrill. Fingers crossed, we can all keep diving into the creepy ball pit of this fun and creepy universe for years to come!

Josh Hutcherson’s promise of bigger scares, more animatronics, world-building and more for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 should tide anxious fans over. In short, this is definitely one upcoming horror movie we’ll want to keep our eyes on. Until then, perhaps revisit the first movie by streaming it with a Prime Video subscription .