The Matrix Resurrections’ Jonathan Groff Recalls Sweaty Keanu Reeves And Why He Was Shocked He Landed The Role
Hamilton's Jonathan Groff jacked into The Matrix, and went toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves.
Spoilers ahead for The Matrix Resurrections.
After a year of delays, movie theaters featured a number of exciting blockbusters for the holiday season. This includes Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, which offered a new take on the beloved science fiction franchise. And actor Jonathan Groff recently recalled sweaty Keanu Reeves, and why he was shocked he landed the role.
Jonathan Groff was one of many newcomers joining the Matrix franchise with Resurrections, but his character was one that fans know and love. The Hamilton alum took on the role of Agent Smith from the great Hugo Weaving, going toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves in the movie’s dizzying fight scenes. He opened up about what it was like taking on such a beloved part in the franchise, saying:
There you have it. Jonathan Groff isn’t an actor known for taking on action-heavy roles, instead balancing musical gigs like Frozen and TV dramas like Mindhunter and Looking. But it seems that’s what attracted him to the role, along with the opportunity to work with the visionary Lana Wachowski.
Jonathan Groff’s comments come from a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote The Matrix Resurrections. While his role was cloaked in secrecy leading up to the movie’s release, promotional material definitely hinted that he was the new Agent Smith. This made him Neo’s primary antagonist, requiring a ton of rehearsal and time spent with Keanu Reeves himself. And Groff was seemingly geeking out just like any of us would be.
In the theatrical cut of The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff definitely got to flex some new muscles, including playing a villain and doing intense action sequences. While Keanu Reeves is known for being the king of action thanks to ongoing roles like John Wick, Groff rose to the action and kept up with the 57 year-old icon. And things definitely got sweaty.
While Jonathan Groff was playing an established character in The Matrix Resurrections, his take on Smith brought something new to the table. He was a bit cheeky at times, especially when playing Neo’s business partner at the start of the movie. Additionally, Smith factors into the Act 3 conflict with the Analyst in a unique way.
While some fans may be hoping to see more of Jonathan Groff’s Smith, it doesn’t appear that Lana Wachowski is interested in working on a sequel to The Matrix Resurrections. But given the movie’s thrilling ending, fan theories are likely going to continue.
The Matrix Resurrections is currently available in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
