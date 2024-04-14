The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Has Screened. See What People Are Saying About The Henry Cavill War Comedy
Guy Ritchie's back with more action.
Guy Ritchie is dipping into the history books for his next action comedy, telling the story of Operation Postmaster, a British special ops mission that is credited with changing the course of World War II. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — based on the nonfiction book by Damien Lewis — hits theaters on Friday, April 19, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions to the movie after catching an early screening of the war comedy, which reunites Ritchie with Henry Cavill. So what can we expect from this book-to-screen adaptation?
Henry Cavill leads The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s cast, along with Alan Ritchson, as Guy Ritchie provides a fictionalized portrayal of Winston Churchill’s 1940s special ops mission. As with other projects from the director, this movie seems to be full of smart banter and fun action, as Rama’s Screen tweets that the film is “hugely entertaining”:
They’re not the only ones comparing this movie to Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 war flick, and @_shutupmatt writes that if you’re expecting a cross between Inglourious Basterds and the Kingsman movies, you won’t be disappointed. He writes:
Hard to argue with that logic. Others who caught a screening of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare are lauding the flick as one of the best action movies of Guy Ritchie's career, including The Hollywood Handle, who calls it an “adrenaline rollercoaster”:
Fans of Guy Ritchie likely won’t be surprised to hear such comments about the fight scene choreography, and movie critic Nolan Ryan also has positive things to say about Henry Cavill (who's teaming up with Ritchie again for another movie) as Gus March-Phillipps and the film overall, writing:
The X (Twitter) user SerialViewer also writes of some of the director’s creative choices, and while they admit that some aspects of the movie are “clunky,” the performances and exciting action are enough to justify purchasing a ticket. The movie fan writes:
ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeister says he enjoyed the film as well, as the action and comedy are well-balanced, and it allows us to celebrate some heroic efforts that we may not have been aware of. The critic says:
James Hancock also says this movie is worth the watch, even if it doesn’t compare to others pertaining to this conflict. The critic tweets:
Lane Mills of Geek Vibes Nation agrees with the above that the latest effort from Guy Ritchie doesn’t quite live up to expectations. In the critic’s words:
There are definitely some things to unpack, as it sounds like some people found a few bones to pick with the upcoming movie. We’ll be able to gauge more when reviews come out Tuesday. If you want to start planning your trip to see The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the movie will hit the big screen on Friday, April 19, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming soon.
