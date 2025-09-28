The Resurrection Of The Christ: Everything We Know About Mel Gibson's Biblical Epic So Far

It has been 21 years since Mel Gibson directed The Passion of the Christ, one of the most successful R-rated movies of all time. And while a lot of time has passed since the actor-turned-director first announced he was going to make a sequel to the massive biblical epic nearly a decade ago, The Resurrection of the Christ is finally happening.

In the coming years, Gibson and returning cast members from one of the most emotional yet controversial movies of all time will return to the ancient world to explore everything that happened to Jesus Christ after he was crucified on the cross. If you want to know more about it, stick around because we’re about to break down everything we know about The Resurrection of the Christ, including its release date, its story, and what else to expect…

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

So, what is The Resurrection of the Christ’s release date? In August 2025, THR reported that Mel Gibson’s follow-up to his record-breaking independent film will be coming out in Spring 2027. Unlike the first film, which came out on Ash Wednesday in February 2024, the highly anticipated sequel will be split into two sections: Part One on March 26, 2027 (Good Friday) and Part Two on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day).

It’s not yet known how long each of the two halves will be. For reference, The Passion of the Christ was a little longer than two hours and captured everything from the start of Passover all the way to Jesus's rising from the tomb.

The Resurrection Of The Christ Cast

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

Though the cast of The Resurrection of the Christ hasn’t been finalized just yet, some of the major players from the 2004 film are expected to return when Mel Gibson's Biblical saga continues in 2027. In August 2025, Deadline reported that Jim Caviezel was expected to return in the role of Jesus Christ with Monica Bellucci believed to be playing Mary Magdalene once again.

Caviezel, who previously said The Passion of the Christ 2 would be the biggest movie in history, will most likely need to be assisted with some de-aging technology to look more like he did in his portrayal of the 33-year-old messiah, as the Sound of Freedom actor is well into his 50s at this point. And based on reports from Collider, this will very much be the case when The Resurrection of the Christ lands in theaters in 2027.

Mel Gibson Has Described The Biblical Epic As An 'Acid Trip' That'll Go From The Fall Of Angels To The Death Of The Last Apostle

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

As mentioned above, The Passion of the Christ followed Jesus from the Passover through his crucifixion and ended with him leaving the tomb after resurrecting from the dead. So, what will The Resurrection of the Christ be about? Well, no surprise here, but it will focus more on everything that happened after he died on the cross in Golgotha (or Calvary), which will take audiences to some extreme places. During an early 2025 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Mel Gibson described the upcoming movie as an “acid trip” before hinting at its scope:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip. I’ve never read anything like it. … And I think in order to really tell the story properly, you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to hell. You need to go to Sheol [the underworld in the Old Testament].

In the conversation, Gibson also hinted that the two-part epic will go all the way through the death of the last apostle, John, who is traditionally considered to have died sometime around 95 AD, some 60 years after Jesus’ crucifixion in 33 AD.

In Addition To Directing The Two-Part Film, Mel Gibson Penned The Script With Randall Wallace

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

As has been the case for movies like The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto, Mel Gibson is not only directing The Resurrection of the Christ, but he’s also responsible for penning its script. Back when THR reported on the long-in-the-works sequel back in 2016, the outlet mentioned that Gibson was working on the screenplay with Randall Wallace, a frequent collaborator of his going back to Braveheart more than 30 years ago.

When The Resurrection of the Christ comes out in 2027, it will be the first movie that Gibson has written since Get the Gringo, which came out 15 years earlier.

Production On The Resurrection Of The Christ Was Slated To Get Underway In August 2025

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

We haven’t seen any behind-the-scenes images from the making of The Resurrection of the Christ just yet, and there’s no confirmation if cameras are actually rolling yet, but production of Mel Gibson’s upcoming epic was slated to get underway in August 2025. Earlier in the year, Deadline reported that shooting would take place at the historic Cinecitta Studios in Rome after the company’s CEO, Manuela Cacciamani, revealed the news in an interview with an Italian newspaper.

According to Cacciamani, the massive shoot would require multiple stage constructions to pull off its scope and scale, which honestly sounds impressive based on what we know about the project so far.

How To Watch The Passion Of The Christ - Streaming on Netflix

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

By the time The Resurrection of the Christ comes out in Spring 2027, it will be 23 years since the release of The Passion of the Christ. That said, we’ll all probably want to revisit this 2004 box office smash ahead of the franchise’s return. Here are just a few ways to check out the movie, including an option that is completely free.

Only time will tell if The Resurrection of the Christ is as impactful and successful as its predecessor, but with a lot of buzz surrounding it and some time to go before its release, anything can happen.