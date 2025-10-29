‘I Really Do Think It’s A Masterwork’: Colin Farrell’s Praise About The Batman Part II’s Script Is Making The Wait Feel Even Longer For Me

The superhero genre continues to be popular, resulting in a number of shared universes. But fans who have watched the DC movies in order will recall that Matt Reeves' The Batman (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is set in its own world. Colin Farrell plays The Penguin in that franchise, and recently teased the quality of Part II's mysterious script, going so far as to call it a "masterwork." Is it 2027 yet?

What we know about The Batman: Part II is extremely limited, as the cast only recently got a completed script. Fans are curious about the upcoming DC movie, which is being kept under wraps for the time being. Farrell recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he was asked about his reaction to the sequel's mysterious script. He praised Reeves' work, saying:

We had a FaceTime call about three or four weeks ago. I love Matt. I've a very easy relationship, friendship with Matt. We ended up talking for an hour. And we weren't talking about Penguin, we were talking about his script. Because I just had so many thoughts and feelings to share about it. I really do think its a masterwork.

Honestly, the wait until we finally get to see this DC blockbuster feels much longer now. While The Penguin helped revive my interest in The Batman, it's still going to be a number of years before we see what Matt Reeves has up his sleeve. Although if Farrell's comments are to be believed and its his "masterwork", perhaps it'll be worth the long wait. Fingers crossed we get some information about its contents sooner rather than later.

The Penguin's finale teased the return of Robert Pattinson's Batman, who was noticeably missing throughout the spinoff series. Fans are even more invested in this version of Gotham City than before, which should hopefully buoy anticipation as we wait for the second film to finally hit theaters in a few years' time. During the same conversation, Colin Farrell hyped up what the title character of The Batman: Part II will be up to, offering:

It's so brilliant and Robert's got such a lovely journey to go on, and to take the audience through.

Reeves definitely has his own take on The Dark Knight. Pattinson had limited time as Bruce Wayne in the first movie, instead remaining largely under the cape and cowl. I'm curious to see if this will continue in the next movie, or if perhaps we'll get more of the other side of this alter ego.

While fans are eager for any information regarding The Batman: Part II, it turns out that Farrell actually hd acce to its secrets for a while before we even cracked open the script. He wanted to be in the right state of mind to give back into the story, as he told it:

I got the script and I didn't read it for two weeks because when I opened it the first day and I realized it's dense, it's really, really intelligent. It's so detailed.

Honestly, my FOMO is through the roof. Even though I'm bummed Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone won't be in The Batman: Part II, it sounds like Matt Reeves has crafted an extremely specific and focused story for the sequel film. Colin Farrell is clearly impressed, and his passion for the DC flick seems genuine. It's just too bad that we'll have to wait so long.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2027. The next DC title on the big screen will be Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.