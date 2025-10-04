I Am Excited For Gareth Evans' A Colt Is My Passport. What We Know So Far

Since I first saw The Raid back in college, I’ve been a ride-or-die fan of Gareth Evans’ body of work, be it exciting crime flicks or his Gangs of London series. Though it looks like The Raid 3 will never happen, the inventive director behind some of the best action movies of the century is about to release a new drama: A Colt Is My Passport. As someone who’s watched everything Evans has put out over the years, I’m stoked for what’s to come.

When I first heard about A Colt Is My Passport, a remake of Takashi Nomura’s 1967 Japanese noir film of the same name, I was bouncing off the walls with excitement for what’s to come. Now that I’ve had time to settle down and dig around in search of information about the project, I have a lot to break down. Here’s what we know about this upcoming action film…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

As much as I would love to share A Colt Is My Passport’s release date, the truth is Amazon MGM studios, which is releasing the movie, has yet to announce when Gareth Evans’ follow-up to Havoc will drop. With only a few months left on the 2025 movie schedule, I don’t see it coming out this year, but I’m a little more optimistic about it coming out in the next 12 months or so. That said, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if this takes up a spot near the end of the 2026 movie schedule.

Another thing to take into consideration is how the movie will be released. Will it get a wide theatrical release, or will it be like other recent Amazon MGM Studios movies and see a streaming-exclusive debut with an Amazon subscription? We shall see…

Who Will Lead A Colt Is My Passport's Cast?

(Image credit: AMC+)

In the past, Gareth Evans has worked with everyone from Iko Uwais to Tom Hardy and Joe Taslim to Dan Stevens. With A Colt Is My Passport, Evans will be turning to a new group of actors made up of rising stars, Hollywood staples, and one of the major players from his Gangs of London series.

In September 2025, Deadline announced that Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù would be leading A Colt Is My Passport’s cast, presumably as the main character, Colt. Known for roles in The Gorge, Black Rabbit, and one of the best Black Mirror episodes (“Nosedive”), Dìrísù has done it all.

Joining Dìrísù will be Tim Roth, Jack Reynor, Lucy Boynton, Victor Alli, Ewan Mitchell, Burn Gorman, and Noah Taylor, though their characters’ names have yet to be announced at this point. We should know more about each of these roles in the weeks and months to come.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is A Colt Is My Passport About?

(Image credit: Nikkatsu)

The original A Colt Is My Passport, which was based on Shinji Fujihara’s Tabosha novel, was a gritty crime flick paying homage to film noir with its story about a hard-boiled hitman caught in the middle of two rival gangs. While the remake will be drawing a lot from the 1967 yakuza film, it sounds like it’s changing a lot from the story and setting.

When Deadline announced the movie back in September 2025, the outlet revealed the upcoming crime flick will tell the story of a Vietnam veteran working as a contract killer in 1970s Detroit whose life is turned upside down after he kills a major player in the “Motor City” criminal underworld. What happens next is something I can’t wait to see…

A Colt Is My Passport Was Adapted By Evans’ Frequent Collaborator, Chris Webb

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another bit of information coming from the aforementioned Deadline article is that Chris Webb, who’s worked extensively with Gareth Evans in the past, adapted A Colt Is My Passport. Over the years, Webb has worked on movies like Havoc and Apostle, as well as the Gangs of London TV series.

However, he worked as an action or stunt coordinator for each of those projects, so it will be interesting to see his work as a screenwriter. On a similar note, this is the first of Evans’ movies that the filmmaker didn’t write.

Production On A Colt Is My Passport Has Already Wrapped

(Image credit: PT Merantau Films)

Another thing of note about A Colt Is My Passport is the fact that not only has production gotten underway, but it’s already wrapped. In September 2025, Deadline reported that filming had quietly wrapped on Gareth Evans’ latest project, which it described as an under-the-radar feature film. According to the outlet, filming took place at Great Point Studios in Cardiff and throughout South Wales, though it’s not known how long the shoot lasted.

As has been the case for Evans in the past, we should start seeing some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot (as well as post-production work) in the near future. That ought to be exciting to see.

Gareth Evans Has Posted About The Original A Colt Is My Passport Multiple Times In The Past

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Anyone who follows Gareth Evans on Instagram knows that he likes to post about two things: 1) behind-the-scenes footage from the making of his movies, and 2) Blu-ray covers and posters for whatever movie he’s into at the time. Well, if you go a few years back into his feed, you’ll see his love for A Colt Is My Passport, and possibly some hints that he’s wanted to make this for some time.

In September 2022, Evans made a post where he showed off a framed copy of the poster from the original film that was gifted to him. A few months later, in December 2022, Evans made another post, this time with a copy of the Criterion Collection edition of the 1967 crime saga with a caption saying he’d “lost count how many times” he’d watched the movie at that point.

How To Watch The Original A Colt Is My Passport

(Image credit: Nikkatsu)

If you’re like me, there’s a good chance you’re planning on checking out Takashi Nomura’s A Colt Is My Passport before Gareth Evans’ remake comes out. And while the movie is available on streaming and physical media, it’s not as simple as going to your preferred platform. Well, unless you subscribe to the Criterion Channel.

Right now, you can stream A Colt Is My Passport with a Criterion Channel subscription, a massive platform filled with some of the best movies of all time. Similarly, you can pick up the movie as part of a five-DVD box set through the Criterion Collection, an even bigger collection of highly decorated films.

Expect to hear much more about A Colt Is My Passport very soon. I know I can't wait to hear more about this one...