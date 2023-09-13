The Rock Reveals He Caught A Case Of The 'Monday Night F--k Its,' And Fans Won't Stop Roasting Him For His Cheat Meal

One does not get to look like Dwayne Johnson by eating junk food. Believe me, I eat a lot of junk food... so if it was possible I’d be there. Still, even The Rock occasionally needs to indulge his sweet tooth and eat stuff that will not help him keep his impressive physique. Johnson frequently shares his big cheat day meals on Instagram. But fans are taking issue with his most recent, apparently unscheduled cheat day, because it looked to many like he was eating roast beef with maple syrup.

To be clear, The Rock was apparently eating pancakes during what he called his case of the “Monday Night Fuck Its,” not the first time Johnson has had a late-night cheat meal, but the pancakes were so dark that they looked like beef, causing fans to do double takes and wonder just what in the hell Dwayne Johnson was eating. He’s consumed some insane food on cheat days, but nothing that looked quite like this.

While the text of Dwayne Johnson’s post makes it clear that what he’s eating are coconut blackberry pancakes, if you watch the video first without that context, you’d certainly be forgiven for thinking he was eating something else. I could even go as far as that being french toast, if we agree that what we're looking at is a traditional breakfast item, because those are seriously the thickest pancakes I have ever seen. Even knowing what they’re supposed to be, they don’t really look like pancakes, leading to comments like…

Sir your pancakes look like roast beef lol.

I thought that was gross meat hahaha

This looks so much like roast beef and gravy and then DJ starts dumping syrup on I was gagging

Bro I thought that was steak with peanut butter 🤣🤣🤣

And to be fair, we've seen Dwayne Johnson put together cheat day meals that were so massive that the mixture of items was a bit unusual. Not putting syrup on roast beef unusual, but still pretty wild. So honestly if we did see him doing that, it would be strange, but maybe not outside the realm of possible. I mean, I've never tried it. Maybe it tastes good.

Part of building a body like Dwayne Johnson's involves keeping to a pretty strict diet. The Rock apparently brings his own food to restaurants, because he needs to be eating certain things on certain days. So his cheat days, where he can eat what he wants, and usually eats more calories than most of us consume in a week, are strictly regulated. Of course, once you already look like The Rock you can probably toss in the extra cheat meal now and then without much consequence, since he’ll be up at 5 am hitting the gym anyway.