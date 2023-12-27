The Rock Is Helping Ring In 2024 With His ‘90s Fanny Pack Look, And It’s Amazing

The Rock is one of the most famous people in the world. He’s a guy that exudes charisma and charm. He, to put it bluntly, is one of the coolest people on the planet. But it wasn’t always the case. One of the most famous pictures of Dwayne Johnson has him looking decidedly un-Rock-like, but he decided to celebrate the holidays with a throwback to his “fanny back days” and honestly, he’s pulling this off any better than he has any right to.

One exactly possessed Johnson to go full “‘90s Rock” at Christmas is unclear. Maybe he found the fanny back in a back closest while he was digging out the Christmas wrapping paper. Johnson dressed as David Beckham for Halloween, perhaps he hadn’t found all the costume elements by October. Whatever it was, he has the full ensemble going here. He must have bought a new outfit since I’m pretty sure he’s about 25% larger than he was in the ‘90s, so I’m not sure the clothes in the classic pic would even fit, assuming he still had them. But he looks like he just walked out of that old picture. Check it out thanks to his Instagram.

The old fanny pack picture of Dwayne Johnson has become a meme and goes viral every now and then when somebody new discovers it and can’t believe just how ‘90s the whole thing is. The fanny pack is one of those items that has never been cool and yet has also never entirely died off. Why did Dwayne Johnson have one? What did he keep in it? Was this something he just wore for the picture or did ‘90s Dwayne Johnson carry one around with him? These are questions with no answers that have been lost to time.

The highlight has to be the hair, however. Dwayne Johnson doesn’t have hair these days, and he didn’t grow it out randomly for this joke. While it’s hard to see, his sideburns have been drawn on the side of his head, and the hair on top has to be some sort of hairpiece. That is a pretty incredible length to pull off this joke.

The picture has been parodied as often as we’ve seen the original. Kevin Hart, who loves to poke fun at his friend's former outfits, once dressed as ‘90s Rock for Halloween, and pulled the look off perfectly it has to be said. Other fans have done the same. It’s that iconic a look.

Is this outfit some indication that we’ll be getting “Classic Rock” in 2024? Who knows. At this point, it looks like Dwayne Johnson movies will be in short supply on the 2024 movie schedule, and we won’t see it for nearly a year as Red One is a Christmas movie.