Rebecca Ferguson's Stunningly Goth Dune 2 Premiere Outfit Might Give Zendaya's Robot Look A Run For Its Money

Red carpets can be a bit of a battleground for the most eye-catching and conversation-starting outfits, and the Dune: Part Two press events have been no exception. Recently, Zendaya (or Z-3PO as I have started calling her) showed up wearing a silver robot look befitting a Star Wars premiere. Now it's Z's Dune 2 co-star Rebecca Ferguson stealing the carpet spotlight, unveiling an ensemble effortlessly blending gothic allure with high fashion. This remarkable look seriously gives Zendaya's iconic robot look a run for its money.

The Doctor Sleep actress has once again proved her prowess, this time in fashion, by embracing a bold and unconventional aesthetic. The Swedish-born star, who reprises her role as Lady Jessica in the highly anticipated sequel, took to Instagram to showcase her daring look. In the video, which you can see embedded below, the star can be seen dressed in a sexy ensemble that includes a pair of black PVC kinky boots that scream avant-garde. At the premiere of her much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two , Ferguson complemented her bold look, joining the see-through fashion craze with a fishnet frock that played with transparency and texture, crafting a silhouette that was both edgy and elegant.

Ferguson’s look is the type of style my little gothic millennial heart can appreciate. Hey Siri? Play Hawthorne Heights’ “Ohio is For Lovers.” Trust me, it's worth it.

Rebecca embraced a gothic style, complemented by her hairstylist, Jillian Halouska, who enhanced her look with waist-length extensions and braids in her ombré hair. The translucent dress she wore mirrored the bold metallic outfits seen on Miley Cyrus and Megan Fox and the transparent ensembles sported by Dakota Johnson for Madame Web .

The 40-year-old’s gothic ensemble and Zendaya's futuristic robot look are both fashion winners, but it's clear that the entire Dune 2 cast knows how to show up and set the bar high at premieres. The movie's lead, Timothée Chalamet, attended the premiere alone following break-up rumors , wearing one of his signature red carpet looks . Actress Anya Taylor-Joy also sparked internet debate after posting images of her eye-catching premier attire.

As Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi sequel prepares to captivate audiences worldwide, its stars have already ensured that its presence is felt profoundly in cinemas and in the realms of fashion and pop culture. You can catch Rebecca Ferguson, Z, Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and the rest of the fashionable cast of Dune: Part Two when the sci-fi epic hits theaters on Friday, March 1, on the 2024 movie schedule .