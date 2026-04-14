The Super Mario Galaxy Movie And Project Hail Mary Are Both Crushing At The Box Office, But (Surprise!) Neither Is No. 1
Another movie has beaten Mario and Rocky at the box office (so far).
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It’s already been a solid year at the box office with two big hits in the form of Project Hail Mary and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Both films have already grossed more than half a billion dollars at the global box office, but the two are not battling for the number one spot because they’re both behind the current box office champ.
The Number One Movie In The World Isn’t From Hollywood
The number one movie at the global box office is Pegasus 3. If you’ve never heard of it, then you clearly don’t keep up on the Chinese cinema. The Pegasus film series stars comedian and actor Shen Teng as a professional rally racer. The first two films in the franchise were solid hits, but Pegasus 3 has significantly outperformed the previous installment, putting up $640 million at the global box office.
At this point, Pegasus 3 only has a slight lead over The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently has $628 million in global receipts. In fact, once this past weekend’s global totals have been added in, we could see Mario take over as the number one movie in the world. Pegasus 3 has been out since mid-February, so it has already done the majority of its box office business, while Mario Galaxy had a strong second weekend and will likely still do some business in the weeks to come. The first Super Mario Bros. Movie was the number two movie of the year when it released, behind the juggernaut that was Barbie.Article continues below
China Had The Top Movie Of 2025 As Well
This continues to show that on a global scale, China is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. Success in China is often the difference between a Hollywood movie being a solid hit and being a global powerhouse. Both of Disney’s biggest hits of 2025, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, did a significant portion of their business in China.
At the same time, neither of them was the biggest movie of the year either, because they were both far behind another Chinese hit, Ne Zha 2. The animated movie topped the $2 billion mark in 2025, almost entirely on its domestic business in China. It’s now one of only seven movies to ever cross that global box office mark.
With a little movie called Avengers: Doomsday set to come out later this year, I’m not sure it matters what the highest-grossing movie of the year is before December. It’s a safe bet that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to leave everybody in the dust. Still, what is clear is that Hollywood isn’t automatically going to top the box office anymore.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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