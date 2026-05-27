June And Daisy's Connection Messed With My Heart In The Testaments Finale, But The Showrunner Has Already Spoken About It
Is anyone else in their feelings about this?
Spoilers ahead from The Testaments through the Season 1 finale ("Secateurs")! If you're not caught up, you can catch the latest episode with a Hulu subscription. 🛑
As season finales go, The Testaments had a little bit of everything we could hope for in a big episode, including a wedding (albeit a sad one), a kiss, a tragic end for one character, and a lot of uncertainty about quite a few things to leave us waiting for Season 2. To say that I have a lot of feelings after the episode arrived on the 2026 TV schedule would be an understatement. However, the thing I want to talk about right now is Daisy's relationship with June.
The Scene That Got Me Emotional
In the Season 1 finale of The Testaments, there's a scene where Daisy (Lucy Halliday) reunites with June to petition her help to get Becka out of Gilead so she isn't executed for killing her father. June, however, is there to retrieve Daisy and pull her out of this situation, deciding that it's too dangerous for her. And then she finds out that Agnes -- her daughter Hannah -- is one of the girls Daisy is close to. This throws June for a loop and also leaves her torn about what to do, because Daisy is clearly treading on thin ice working undercover for May Day, and proving to be a bit unpredictable. Yet Daisy stands her ground, even saying:
It seems to go against June's protective instincts, but she lets Daisy return to Gilead, after a hug, a kiss and a desperate plea to stay safe. It's impossible not to see so much June in the way Daisy stands her ground and wants to protect the girls she's becoming close to. It's impossible for me not to wish that June was actually Daisy's mother, but she really isn't, as much as I wish she was, and this scene totally messed with my heart!
Daisy Is Not June's Biological Daughter (In The Show, Anyway)
If you've read Margaret Atwood's 2019 book, The Testaments, on which this new sequel series is based, you're aware that Daisy is actually Nichole in the novel. However, The Testaments showrunner made it clear in an interview with THR in April that Daisy is not Nichole in the TV show:
From what Miller went on to say, the goal was very much to make June a mother-figure (albeit an "absent mother figure") to Daisy. This big change for the book-to-screen adaptation makes sense, from a timeline perspective, considering the TV show takes place four years after the finale of The Handmaid's Tale, while the book had a 15-year jump forward.
June and Nick's daughter, Nichole/Holly, was just a baby at the end of The Handmaid's Tale, and significantly younger than her half-sister Agnes/Hannah, June's daughter with Luke. For the story we're seeing in this series, where Daisy and Agnes are around the same age, they would've needed to ignore the timeline from the original series in order to age-up Nichole.
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Maybe a part of me is still holding onto what I know from the book when I see June and Daisy together, but I think that wish that they were actually mother and daughter also stems from seeing how June is with Daisy on screen. And, let's face it, Daisy looks like she could be June's daughter.
In an interview with People that ran today, following the finale, Miller addressed their resemblance while also describing his intention for the dynamic between Daisy and June, saying,
I love the relationship we're seeing between June and Daisy on screen. Still, I can't help but feel a bit of loss, not only for the mother-daughter connection June and Daisy had in the book, but also for the connection Daisy and Agnes had, being half-sisters. At the same time, I can't deny the sense of sisterhood we're seeing develop between Daisy and Agnes. There's no doubt that that matters, especially in a show where bonds among women -- by blood or not -- are everything. So I guess I'm not really complaining, just in my feelings a bit and sad the season is over.
As I said, I have a lot of other big feelings about the finale (and the series in general!). It's had me on the edge of my seat all season, and I can't wait for Season 2. Beyond Daisy's plans to unite some of the young women she's close with against Gilead, there's also the question of what will happen for Becka now that she's married to Garth, grief-stricken over losing her mom, and maybe emotional after the kiss she shared with Agnes (does Agnes now have an idea of how Becka feels about her?).
Speaking of Agnes' fate, now that she's no longer engaged, and how she'll deal moving forward knowing June is her mother. It's a lot to wonder about, but Season 2 is confirmed, so we'll just have to wait and see!
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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