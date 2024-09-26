The Sweet Story Behind Bill Murray Showing Up At Saturday Night’s Premiere: ‘We Didn’t Plan Any Of That’
Who you gonna call?
As the Saturday Night release date approaches this October, writer/director Jason Reitman showed the movie to the world for the first time at the 51st Telluride Film Festival last month. The world premiere was an especially sweet moment for one of the latest upcoming 2024 movies because he got Bill Murray on stage to help present the movie. As it turns out, there’s a sweet story behind how it happened.
Bill Murray Made A Surprise Appearance At The Premiere Of Saturday Night
If you wanted to see how Jason Reitman and Bill Murray presented Saturday Night while at the Colorado film festival, you can take a look below. Check out this TikTok via Variety editor Clayton Davis:
Jason Reitman had some sweet things to say about his time as a Saturday Night Live writer before talking about the making of the movie that embodies the chaotic nature of the sketch show’s first time on the air. Then, he introduced Bill Murray, who very kindly said his three seasons on the show was his “greatest work experience” before showing a lot of love to Reitman and his late father Ivan Reitman, with whom he made Ghostbusters, Stripes and Meatballs.
The Sweet Way The Saturday Night Premiere Moment Came About
So how did Jason Reitman nab Bill Murray for the premiere moment? As it happens, Murray was already at the festival for his drama The Friend. Here’s what happened, per Reitman:
While speaking to Deadline, Reitman shared that the moment actually happened on accident given the two Ghostbusters: Afterlife collaborators were both at the festival at the same time. Reitman also said this:
While Bill Murray is not portrayed in the movie given that he didn’t join until Season 2, his buddy Dan Aykroyd is portrayed by Dylan O’Brien, along with Lorne Michaels, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and more being portrayed in the film. As Reitman continued:
Reitman also shared with the publication that the premiere was a tough moment for him because he realized that it's the last script of his his father read and the first movie of his he’ll never see. Ivan Reitman died at the age of 75 back in 2022 just months after he saw his son bring back Ghostbusters with 2021’s Afterlife. Amidst the bittersweet emotions Jason Reitman was feeling that night, what an amazing moment to be introduced by Bill Murray!
You can look forward to reliving the first night of SNL when Saturday Night hits theaters on October 11.
