These Disney Black Friday Deals Will Save You Money While Also Helping Kids In Need

Today is Black Friday and that means that basically anybody that sells anything is offering deals . If you’re in the market to get something for yourself at a good price, or just looking to save some cash while starting your holiday shopping, it’s a great time for it. But if you’re in the market for anything Disney, you can also save some money by buying gifts for kids you don’t even know who could use the extra support this time of year.

Considering that the ShopDisney website is the home for merchandise for Star Wars , Marvel, Pixar, and more, there’s a good chance that there’s a lot of stuff to be found there that you, or those you love, would love to own. However, among the various Black Friday deals currently on the site, you’ll also find toys that, if purchased, won’t be sent to you, but will instead be donated to Toys for Tots, and they’re on sale like everything else.

ShopDisney.com The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item. Available on ShopDisney.com for $18.

It’s really nice to see this. I know I’m not the only one that thinks about making charitable donations , especially this time of year, but then doesn’t always get around to it, or just doesn’t do as much as I probably should. This makes it incredibly easy to just add a donatable item to your cart and pay for the item along with everything else you’re buying anyway. And with the discount that’s attached, there’s even less reason not to do it.

There are lots of different items available as Toys for Tots donations. You can pick your favorite plush or doll and donate that, or just go with a Disney character that you think some kid will appreciate. You can go with the classic Minnie Mouse or Dumbo, or grab a doll of a newer Disney character like The Mandalorian's Child or Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon .

ShopDisney.com Raya Classic Doll – 11'' – Disney Raya and the Last Dragon – Toys For Tots Donation Item. Available on ShopDisney.com for $16

Simply, having this option is going to be nice but by offering discounts as part of Black Friday Disney is certainly promoting this in hopes more people will take advantage of it. Anybody who goes looking for Black Friday deals will find these on the list, making it all the more likely that people will do it, and thus give a lot of kids a toy they’ll cherish.