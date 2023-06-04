This Tweet About The Barbie Movie Was Supposed To Be A Joke, But I Think It’s Great Fantasy Casting

Ryan Gosling has all the Ken-ergy needed to play leading man in the Barbie movie. He seems to be having an absolute blast promoting the film and based on the footage, put his heart and soul into the character. It may be early, but I think he seems to have been the best man for the job. Interestingly though, there was some controversy about Gosling taking on the role due to his age. But the La La Land star has seemingly won over some critics thanks to the latest trailer. Amid its release, one twitter user was joked about the initial apprehensions and suggested a fantasy casting that could have also been pretty great.

In this fan's eyes, it's hard to find fault with the early footage that of Ryan Gosling as Ken. Not only does he look fantastic in the campy outfits and bleached hair, but what we’ve seen of his performance is comedy gold. A recent tweet expressed disbelief at some people still not convinced Gosling is right for the part, and someone responded, sarcastically suggesting that naysayers wanted a different actor for the part:

People wanted Glen Powell 😭

While this Twitter user is kind of taking a dig at the idea of Glen Powell being cast as Ken, this actually might have been great fantasy casting. The Devotion star oozes charisma and has proven himself to be a very talented actor. Like the Blade Runner 2049 star, Powell has done both comedy and drama, and I’d love to see him act alongside Margot Robbie. Plus, I think anyone who saw the shirtless beach football scene in Top Gun: Maverick knows that Powell has that Ken Doll physique. Hangman? More like Hang-Ten Ken!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Ride Along 2 alum may have been a great addition to the cast but, in my heart, I think Ryan Gosling is our Ken. The Oscar nominee recently opened up about the criticism over his casting, pointing out that nobody ever cared about the character until now, which is why his story must be told. This level of passion towards Barbie’s right-hand man exudes the kind of vigor I think we're all looking for in this movie. Though we'll never know if the Hidden Figures star would’ve had the same intense Ken-ergy, I think we can rest easy knowing Gosling seems to.

Fans may be wishing we could see Glen Powell involved in Greta Gerwig's Mattel adaptation, either, but you'll be glad to know that he has other projects coming up. For instance, he'll be starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in a rom com titled Anyone But You. Sweeney isn’t in the doll-centric flick either but, now that I think about it, I could totally see the Euphoria star in the titular role. She rocked Barbie-core while promoting the film with Powell, so there is definitely something there. This duo could just be the best fantasy casting ever for the highly anticipated movie but, simultaneously, I'm certainly not made that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie landed those roles.

Check out Barbie, which is set to hit theaters on July 21. For information on other films (like Anyone But You) that are heading to cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.