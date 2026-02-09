I’m Pumped After Harry Potter’s New Draco Actor Weighs In On Key Way The Show And Films Are Different

With the new Harry Potter TV show, there will be much to look forward to as fans get a different look at Hogwarts and all of their favorite magical characters. It’s hard to predict how the entire series will go, especially since the books are still so beloved, and we already got the massive eight-film franchise. However, the cast is looking pretty great, and after hearing the new Draco actor weighing in on the big differences between the film and show adaptations, I’m getting pretty pumped.

There is certainly a lot to get excited about with the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, as the world of Harry Potter continues to expand, regardless of how much of the books have already been adapted. There is a new cast, new stories, and many new magical moments that will be included. But not surprisingly, some hard-core fans are likely worried about the new show because of the movies. Luckily, 14-year-old Lox Pratt, who is taking over the role of Draco Malfoy, told 1883 Magazine just how different and more in-depth the series will be:

I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books. [The books] are very much over Harry’s shoulder, which is great, and that’s how they played the film as well. And I think Francesca [Gardiner] and Mark [Mylod] have been audible about this in their interviews, there’s just so much more that you get to see. You get to see all the teachers in their little rooms.

Considering the movies are only an average two hours long, a show is able to really explore the story, especially since each season is said to focus on a different book in J.K. Rowling’s series and will be a faithful adaptation. This means more time to focus on characters and dig deeper into the story, show more from the books that the films weren’t able to recreate, and much more. Of course, it will be hard to beat the Harry Potter movies, but just hearing about all the extra details that we’ll be seeing makes me pretty excited. And even Draco will be getting some more moments to shine, apparently:

You get to see Draco at home. I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is.

I am excited for what this means for the Harry Potter series in terms of story. Book-to-screen adaptations can be tricky, as there is usually a lot of stuff cut and a lot of stuff added in, and it can be both a good thing and a bad thing. It was unknown how the series would set itself apart from the movies, but hearing that we’ll be getting some details, whether big or small, and stuff that wasn’t even in the books, it’s getting me much more pumped.

And it makes me sad that the series won’t be part of the 2026 TV schedule. Harry Potter reportedly won’t be premiering on HBO until at least 2027. Production kicked off last year, so at least the ball has started rolling on it. But just hearing Pratt’s comments about the show makes me know that the wait will be worth it.

It can be assumed that more information on the Harry Potter series, which will also stream with an HBO Max subscription, will be announced soon, including more details on the story and an actual premiere date. But I’ll just be patiently waiting for my acceptance letter to Hogwarts in the meantime.