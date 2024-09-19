The Incredibly Interesting And Thoughtful Way Home Alone Factored Into Daniel Radcliffe And Co. Getting Cast In Harry Potter
Kevin McCallister walked so Harry Potter could run.
There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. What began with J.K. Rowling's books grew into a wildly popular film series (which is streaming with a Max subscription), as well as theme parks, stage plays, and the upcoming Harry Potter TV show. The first few films were helmed by Chris Columbus, who recently explained the interesting and thoughtful way Home Alone factored into Daniel Radcliffe and company getting cast in the Wizarding World.
The Harry Potter movies made household names out of its starring cast, especially the trio of leads: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The casting process to find these young actors was intense, and Columbus recently spoke to Variety about how his work on Home Alone influenced how he found the Potter cast. As he put it:
Points were made. Mega fame for a young person can be challenging, especially if they end up being the primary moneymaker for their family. And he saw this happen firsthand with Culkin and the Home Alone movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription).
After seeing the way Culkin struggled with his family as his career boomed, Chris Columbus wanted to take very special care with finding the right kids (and parents) to portray Hogwarts students in the Harry Potter films. He explained this in the same interview, offering:
It sounds like the parents of the Harry Potter trio past that test for Chris Columbus, who would depart the Wizarding World after the first two movies. Despite moving on, he seems to still have strong feelings about the franchise, recently participating in the Return to Hogwarts reunion special. And his care about casting seems to have worked out, as Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint continue to have thriving careers, and seemingly without any strife from within their family units.
Macaulay Culkin's story is just one of many cautionary tales related to child actors, and it's one that Chris Columbus seemingly still feels partially responsible for. Luckily he was able to set up the Harry Potter cast for success. While we wait for news about the Hogwarts TV series, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.