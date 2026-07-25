Grey’s Anatomy Season 23 Is Filming, And I’m Surprised One Star Isn’t In The Cast Celebration Photo

Grey’s Anatomy is continuing its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama on the 2026 TV schedule, as the series is coming back for Season 23. Filming has officially commenced, too, which is incredibly exciting. However, while fans are likely buzzing with anticipation after seeing this image that featured (most) of the gang all back together, the cast photo was also missing a very important person.

While a premiere date for Grey's has not been announced for Season 23, ABC previously confirmed that it will indeed return this fall. So it was only a matter of time before the cast and crew stepped back into the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. The official Grey’s Anatomy Instagram confirmed that things are back up and running for the new season by posting a cast photo that includes just about everyone, minus one very important actor: