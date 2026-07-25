Rings Of Power’s Daniel Weyman On ‘Humbling’ Experience Of Finally Playing Gandalf In Season 3

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies made history upon their release, and are still regularly rewatched to this day. Fans of JRR Tolkien were treated to the prequel TV series The Rings of Power, which is gearing up for its third season for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. And actor Daniel Weyman recently spoke about the "humbling" experience going from playing The Stranger to the beloved hero Gandalf the Grey.

The Rings of Power Season 3 wrapped back in December, and the show will return to our screens this fall. Fans are eager to see Weyman as Gandalf, and while attending San Diego Comic-Con, CinemaBlend was able to hear the 48 year-old actor gush about this change in his signature character. During the show's panel he said:

I spent so long, nearly six years, I was working on this. And he wasn't Gandalf. And then suddenly at the en of Season 2 I'm able to say it. It's been hugely humbling. I know how much this character means to so many people. The writing is extraordinary. And I think what JD [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] have done here, they've given me such a gift of a character.

For years fans debated who The Stranger was, especially since he clearly had some strong magical abilities. The Season 2 finale confirmed that he was Gandalf all along, and the new Rings of Power footage showed him using the beloved Wizard's staff. Talk about a big change from when we met him in Season 1 and he barely able to speak.