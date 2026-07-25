Christopher Nolan Explains Why He’s Still Not Tempted To Get A Smartphone (And I Get It)

Christopher Nolan is known for utilizing the best modern filmmaking technology available when making his movies. For instance, his 2026 movie release , The Odyssey, is a technological achievement, as it was shot on two million feet of IMAX film . Despite the British filmmaker's tech-savvy strategies, the man himself is still not tempted to get a smartphone. Truth be told, though, I understand his logic.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Memento director got real about internet rumors that have circulated about him throughout the years. It was probably a given that a biggie that came up was Nolan's preference not to use a smartphone or email . As for why the Oscar-winning director has never felt the need to join the crowd, Nolan shared a very logical answer during his interview (which can be seen on YouTube ):

I have a flip phone — like a dumb phone — I use when I travel and stuff. That’s kind of great. I think I would be horribly addicted to it if I had it. I would lose those pockets of time that I really value where you’re just thinking. Just sort of looking out the window and thinking about what your next film might be.

Wow, it’s been decades since I’ve seen a flip phone in the wild! However, I completely understand where Christopher Nolan is coming from in preferring an old-fashioned cellphone over a smartphone. As we as a society become more glued to our phones and other electronic devices, we lose sight of the world around us as well as in-person communication. If having a “dumb phone” is enough for the Oppenheimer filmmaker and helps his creative process, I'm all for him sticking to his mantra.

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So, if The Dark Knight filmmaker doesn’t use a smartphone, how did he communicate with his cast and crew while making The Odyssey? Nolan gave an old-school answer, and it makes a lot of sense:

I am surrounded by people helping me all the time. It would actually be pretty hard for me to get away from the information that people are trying to give me.

Now, why didn’t I think of that? Considering how massive the cast and crew of the epic action fantasy flick is, it makes sense that Nolan would certainly not be without people who could help him out tech-wise.