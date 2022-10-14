Tiffany Haddish Thanks God After Child Abuse Lawsuit Was Settled
Tiffany Haddish's accusers have dropped the suit, and even issued a statement in support of her.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish has had a great couple of years, becoming a bankable TV and film actor after her star-making moment in Girls Trip. But their thriving career seemingly was put in jeopardy in September, where she and Aries Spears were accused of grooming and sexually abusing two minors. The case has since been settled out of court, and Haddish is thanking God now that the situation can seemingly be put behind her.
The case against Tiffany Haddish was dropped toward the end of September, with the accuser Jane Doe even issuing a statement in support of the 42 year-old comedian. This is seemingly a great relief for the Afterparty actress, who was lamenting that she didn’t have a job as a result of the controversy. But that might change now that the matter was settled amicably, with Haddish sharing her relief and thankfulness on Twitter with:
God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen 🙏🏽October 12, 2022
There you have it. Tiffany Haddish was the subject of some very serious allegations, so it should come to no surprise that she’s happy the ordeal has come to an end. We’ll just have to wait and see how her professional life is able to recover from the controversy that has surrounded her for a few weeks.
Tiffany Haddish’s Twitter post helps to show where the actress/comedian’s head is at in the wake of her lawsuit being dropped. The stakes were definitely high both professionally and personally, and she’s giving thanks to God for “getting rid of the mess” that was dominating her life. And she’s seemingly trusting the process as she rebuilds now that the case has been settled.
As previously mentioned, the accusers not only suddenly dropped the abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish, but also issued a statement in support of the Girls Trip actress. That statement from Jane Doe reads:
This is a major change from the allegations that were attached to the case, and shows that Tiffany Haddish is seemingly in the clear both legally and interpersonally. Considering the seriousness of the issue, it should perhaps come to no surprise that she’s feeling so grateful for this happy ending.
Tiffany Haddish previously complained that she doesn’t have any acting gigs as a result of the allegations, and indeed she’s not currently attached to work on anything new. But Haddish does still have a few projects coming down the line that were filmed before the lawsuit, including a role in Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
