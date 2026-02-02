Timothée Chalamet Responded After Someone Flat Out Asked If He And Kylie Jenner Would Get Married

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be as strong as ever three years into their relationship, and while some fans insist Kyothée (?) couldn’t possibly last much longer, for many, the narrative has started to shift in the other direction. Supposed insiders are speaking out about if and when Chalamet might propose, but why ask a source when you can ask the Marty Supreme star himself? That’s precisely what happened during a Q&A, and the actor actually answered.

Timothée Chalamet was in London over the weekend to talk about his most recent movie — for which he received his third Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. During a Q&A at Prince Charles Cinema (via Variety), Love Actually director Richard Curtis straight-up asked the 30-year-old actor if he will ever get married, to which Chalamet responded:

Wow, that’s so personal. Yeah, no — you’re going to get me in trouble, man.

Timothée Chalamet was reportedly smiling when he answered the question, as well as when Richard Curtis asked if he could come to the wedding.

OK, so this wasn’t the most revealing response from the Call Me by Your Name star as far as what his and Kylie Jenner’s short- to mid-term plans look like, but guys, we’ve come a long way from Timothée Chalamet shutting down a similar question by claiming he “didn’t have anything to say,” or Jenner reminding us why it’s “important to keep things to yourself.” Now we’re getting them sporting matching orange leather on the red carpet and even a little social media interaction going on.

The holidays seemed to loosen up the couple as well, with the Wonka star making a rare comment about his Christmas present for Kylie, and the actor was reportedly around for all of the Kardashian-Jenner family fun. Kris Jenner, for one, showed off her Marty Supreme jacket on social media, and fans definitely noticed that she'd added Timothée’s name next to Kylie’s on her gingerbread house.

Timothée Chalamet may not be willing to reveal his and Kylie Jenner’s engagement plans, but the way that they seem to be getting ever-so-slightly more comfortable with sharing bits of their relationship with the public definitely supports the idea that they’re in this for the long haul.

We’ve already seen Kylie Jenner accompany her man to the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes — with Timothée Chalamet thanking his “partner” after winning at both — so I’d imagine there’s a lot more of this couple to come.

Particularly for the Oscars ceremony (airing on the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday, March 15), I’m excited to see if Kylie Jenner joins Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet and if she’ll be sporting one of her little black dresses or go back to Marty Supreme method dressing.

Kudos to Richard Curtis for going straight to the source to try to get the inside scoop on this celebrity relationship. We may not have gotten a straight answer, but the fact that Timothée Chalamet even responded seems to speak volumes.