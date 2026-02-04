The Real Reason Insiders Say Timothèe Chalamet Started Bringing Up Kylie Jenner In Awards Speeches

If Timothée Chalamet’s awards season speeches have felt different lately, that’s not an accident. The actor is heading into the Oscars facing his third Best Actor nomination, and with that visibility comes an unavoidable truth: everything he says gets parsed, debated, and turned into a narrative. That includes details on how and when he’s chosen to publicly acknowledge his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Per reports from The Hollywood Reporter, industry insiders suggest that Chalamet’s recent mentions of Jenner during acceptance speeches are connected not just to their relationship but also to how he’s navigating this particular awards-season moment. After years of keeping his private life largely separate from his professional milestones, Chalamet appears to be intentionally folding Jenner into the larger public persona and the story he’s sharing about his work and where he sees his career going.

To be clear, this is all very much “take it with a grain of salt” territory. Still, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially considering how deliberately Chalamet avoided mentioning Jenner earlier in their relationship, even as they became more visible together.

What Chalamet Has Actually Said

The shift became impossible to ignore at the Critics' Choice Awards, when the Wonka star took home a win for Marty Supreme and delivered one of the night’s most talked-about speeches. From the stage, he said:

Thank you to my partner of three years… Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you.

It was a heartfelt and somewhat viral moment, mainly because it marked the first time he had so openly acknowledged Jenner on that kind of stage. A week later, at the Golden Globes, the tone changed. His speech was noticeably tighter and more restrained, but the acknowledgment remained. Chalamet said:

And to my parents, my partner, I love you.

He kept it brief but unmistakable, and that consistency is what caught people’s attention. The question, then, is why now. Does it signal a shift in the relationship, or fuel speculation about a possible wedding in the near future? Probably not in the way some fans are hoping.

Why The Jenner Acknowledgement Now?

According to multiple sources close to the couple, Jenner was reportedly frustrated by how she was treated during awards-season appearances. Those sources allege that she often felt sidelined, with some A-list figures avoiding interaction or skipping photos altogether, leaving her isolated at events meant to highlight partnership and visibility. In that light, the Dune actor’s public acknowledgments may serve a dual purpose: a personal show of support and a subtle signal to the industry that she belongs by his side.

Again, none of this is confirmed, and neither Chalamet nor Jenner has commented directly on the speculation. There’s also the backdrop of the Marty Supreme star evolving awards persona. After his 2025 SAG Awards speech, where his declaration of being “in pursuit of greatness” drew mixed reactions, he appears far more aware of how his words land. The newer speeches feel a bit more calibrated and warmer.

Whether this shift is about relationship dynamics, industry politics, or simple maturity is ultimately unknowable from the outside. What is clear is that Timothée Chalamet is thinking carefully about what he says and when he says it. He hasn’t walked back his unapologetic ambitions, which he knows can be misunderstood or misinterpreted, but he also isn’t charging ahead without considering how those moments are received

As the Oscars approach their 2026 TV schedule airdate, it’ll be interesting to see whether that public acknowledgment continues or if it was tied to a specific moment in this awards cycle. For now, it’s a waiting game until the 98th Academy Awards air on March 15.