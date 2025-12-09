More Break-up Chatter Swirled Around Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner, Until They Showed Up At The Marty Supreme Premiere In Matching Orange

(Image credit: From left to right: Press Images from Warner Bros. and Hulu)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have done a pretty good job of keeping their romance private since first being linked in early 2023. That’s pretty impressive, especially given how publicly the Kardashian-Jenner family lives and how hot his movie career has gotten. A lack of regular updates on the couple has led to plenty of breakup rumors, and Jenner’s recent reference to ex Travis Scott raised eyebrows yet again — until their latest red carpet appearance, that is.

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Cozy Up At Marty Supreme Premiere

Nothing can pour water on split speculation quicker than matching outfits on the red carpet, right? That seemed to be the strategy on December 8, as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Timothée Chalamet’s new movie Marty Supreme, which hits the 2025 movie calendar on Christmas Day. The actor kept his arm wrapped around Kylie Jenner’s waist as they posed for photographers in matching orange outfits:

Orange is definitely not a color you see a lot of at red carpet events — especially a double dose of it. Kylie Jenner may have tried to divert attention with her little black dresses during awards season, but no such play was happening Monday, as she showed plenty of skin in her orange leather Chrome Hearts dress.

The plunging neckline put her 445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle silicone enhancements on display, and side cutouts left most of her back open, as the fitted skirt dropped all the way to the floor.

For his part, Timothée Chalamet matched her in a Chrome Hearts suit, complete with an orange dress shirt underneath, and he even did a little of that method dressing by including a ping pong paddle-shaped crossbody bag. Both members of the couple wore orange shoes, with Kylie Jenner even displaying an orange manicure.

With the two getting cozy and showing plenty of PDA on the red carpet, the breakup rumors have been effectively extinguished, but what had everybody wondering if The Kardashians star might have reunited with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner’s Diamond From Travis Scott Spawned Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors

Timothée Chalamet has been filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest since July, but despite reports that Kylie Jenner has visited him on set, rumors have cropped up due to the distance and the suggestion that Chalamet is in full Oscars promo mode and unable to make time for the makeup mogul. Jenner also appeared alone at Thanksgiving, though Hailey and Justin Bieber walked away from the holiday dinner with Marty Supreme jackets, so Chalamet might have been there after all.

The most troublesome sign actually came from Jenner’s Instagram page and a particular piece of jewelry she was sporting. Kylie Jenner recently shared some sultry photos (as she’s wont to do) in a red top in front of a Christmas tree, and commenters realized the diamond ring she was wearing was one her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott had given her in 2021.

Since all seems fine between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, it seems she simply cherishes the ring because of its significance to her daughter, as Scott gifted Stormi a matching one in 2021 as part of a “Toi et Moi” set.

Travis Scott will always be a part of Kylie Jenner’s life because of their two children together, but her wearing the ring doesn’t appear to have any romantic significance.

Be sure to catch Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, in theaters December 25, while Kylie Jenner can be found on The Kardashians, with new episodes available to stream with a Hulu subscription each Thursday.