Titanic’s Kate Winslet Reveals Emotional Reunion She Recently Had With Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has had one of the most celebrated careers in movies, winning an Academy Award in 2008 and being nominated several more times. While she's switched gears to TV with the limited series Mare of Easttown (where she was recently nominated for a Golden Globe ), her role as Rose in Titanic is still one of the most iconic in one of the biggest movies of all time and among the most notable roles on her lengthy resume. In fact, Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s roles in the cultural phenomenon would catapult their careers, and years later the two are still connected. Winslet recently revealed that she had an emotional reunion with DiCaprio after not seeing him for some time.

Winslet revealed that she was able to finally reconnect with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio after not seeing each other for a few years. The pair have known each other since 1997 and share so much history together, so their reunion was special. She told The Guardian about what happened when the two reunited, saying:

I couldn’t stop crying ... I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.

Winslet and Dicaprio have known each other for twenty-five-years, aka most of their careers. But Titanic wasn't the only time they starred together, as the two also appeared in 2008’s Revolutionary Road. Most recently, Winslet explained that due to the pandemic, she hadn't been able to connect with her former co-star due to travel restrictions (the two were in different countries). But once they saw one another again, it was a big moment.

In the interview, Winslet also talked about the making of Titanic and how miserable both of them were on set because of how unpleasant the production was.

I remember! I remember that he was! It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. I didn’t feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!

The iconic ending with DiCaprio’s Jack in the freezing water and Rose on the debris has taken on a life of its own over the years. Yet these new quotes make scenes like those on the iconic movie sound very difficult, and being submerged in water take after take doesn't seem fun. Actually, DiCaprio clearly got a lot of practice performing in freezing water as he put his experience to work saving his dogs from drowning in a frozen lake while filming his new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

The two may have moved on -- DiCaprio’s most recent film Don’t look Up is directed by Adam McKay and is now available to stream on Netflix. Kate Winslet has several projects in the works, and the possibility of a second season of Mare Of Easttown is on the table. She is also set to collaborate once again with James Cameron in the highly-anticipated Avatar 2. Yet, the two clearly enjoy working together and, hopefully, we will see Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio on-screen together again one day.