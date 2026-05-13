I Love How The Punisher: One Last Kill Improves The MCU's Frank Castle In A Key Way

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Punisher: One Last Kill. Stream the one-shot with a Disney+ subscription, or read at your own risk!

The Punisher: One Last Kill is out on Disney+, and with it comes some important updates on what's been going on with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the special sees Castle grappling existential issues and a new threat. It's long been known that Frank will reappear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and, ahead of that, this one-shot improves one aspect of Castle's characterization in this continuity.

Frank Castle Has A Major Breakthrough In One Last Kill

By the start of One Last Kill, Frank has inadvertently caused chaos within New York City, as the sudden death of the major crime families has led to a power vacuum of violence where any criminal is trying to make a name for themself. The streets are dangerous but, toward the beginning of the episode, The Punisher is largely apathetic to it.

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Frank's haunted by the ghosts of former friends and his family, and thinking back on all the times he took them for granted. Mentally speaking, he's a mess, but he's still just as in shape as ever and very much prone to shooting first and asking questions later.

Perhaps predictably, it's violence that wakes Frank Castle up and brings purpose back to his life. Crime boss Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) puts out a hit on the antihero and, suddenly, he's fighting for his life whilst also trying to protect the others in his community. It's chaotic from a viewers' perspective but, by the end, Frank has a moment of clarity that leads to a massive breakthrough, which is where the improvement comes in.

What makes me happy is that Frank finally realizes he may never fully be over the death of his family but that helping others and "punishing" those who wrong them helps stave off his demons. And, on that note, The Punisher: One Last Kill closes with Frank back in his skull-adorned uniform and ready to make anyone pay an appropriate price for their crimes.

Was Ma Gnucci's Hit Contract A Blessing In Disguise?

I think what I love most about The Punisher: One Last Kill is that Ma Gnucci putting out a hit on Frank is ultimately what saves his life. I also don't think that's her intention at all because, if she knew how much he was hurting, she might've been better off letting him suffer alone. Regardless of that, though, it's great that Castle has finally come to this realization and can take it with him moving forward.

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I also love that while it takes a heap of violence to bring this resolution, I simultaneously can't say with confidence that Frank Castle is "ok" after all of this. Helping others and fighting crime is going to offer him some reprieve from his grief, but trauma like that just can't be thrown away. Sadly, too many of us can relate to that (even if we don't solve all our problems by shooting criminals and beating them to a bloody pulp).

Ultimately, this all beautifully sets the stage for Frank Castle's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which both Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland have raved about. I'm wondering if this experience in One Last Kill marks the end to Frank's brutally murderous ways, as I can't imagine Spidey and other Marvel heroes would condone it. Then again, I'm not sure I think a character like Castle can just stop killing indefinitely.

Regardless, let's just be grateful that we finally have a fully established Punisher, who's now seemingly committed to his vigilante duties more than ever. All in all, I'm eager to see how the events of this special impact his next appearance in the MCU.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and the most violent thing I've seen from The Punisher universe. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Overall, The Punisher: One Last Kill is definitely worth checking out for both its themes of mental health and action that's reminiscent of John Wick and The Raid: Redemption. Also, be sure to check out Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it swings into theaters on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.