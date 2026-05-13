The Last Of Us Showrunner Teases 'Powerful' Season 3, And I Need It Yesterday
Give me more episodes!
Shortly after its debut, it was clear that The Last Of Us was a HBO show that got the world talking. The series adapted the beloved video games for film, and the first two seasons (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) came out in quick succession. Showrunner Craig Mazin recently teased what's coming for its upcoming third season, and I need new episodes to arrive ASAP.
Fans have tons of questions about The Last of Us Season 3, which will seemingly be focused on Kaitlyn Dever's Abby. In an interview with THR about his new movie The Sheep Detectives, Mazin spoke about the main idea behind Abby being the third season's protagonist. In his words:
Folks who played the Last Of Us games knew this twist was coming, as Abby was one of the playable characters in The Last of Us Part II. While she was originally seen on the show as a villain after killing Pedro Pascal's Joel, her motivation and trauma about losing her own father will likely be expanded in Season 3. And this shift in perspective is seemingly at the center of the show's story as a whole.
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The Last Of Us' Season 2 finale ended with Dever's Abby taking center stage, and as someone who never played the games I can't wait to see how this changes my idea of the character. Later in the same interview, Mazin spoke about the deeper messaging behind this change of protagonist, stating:
While The Last Of Us is an apocalyptic story where the human race is fighting against terrifying zombie creatures, sometimes the human are the real monsters. The conflict between Abby's group and the Jackson community will presumably reach a boiling point in Season 3, and the audience will have the unique perspective of being in both POVs. And that's exactly what Craig Mazin and company want from the video game's TV adaptation.
The first two season of The Last Of Us are streaming on HBO Max. It's currently unclear when Season 3 will debut, but it's currently expected in 2027 rather than the 2026 TV schedule. So fans like me will have to practice some patience before seeing the fruits of Mazin's labor.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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