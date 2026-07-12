Newest Batman: Part II Villain Rumor Wildly Flips Sebastian Stan And Scarlett Johansson Expectations

For a very short while there, it seemed like everyone was on the same page in regards to The Batman: Part II’s villain castings, with Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance joining the sequel to reportedly play various members of Gotham City’s Dent family. But then direct Matt Reeves went and confirmed the sequel’s cast members without revealing any new characters, which strengthened the emerging speculation that the trio are playing completely different villains.

Now, weeks into filming the new movie, alleged details about Stan, Johansson and Dance’s characters have emerged, and Harvey Dent’s Two-Face is nowhere to be seen, much less his wife and father. Instead, the actors are each reportedly playing completely different villains that tie into past rumors and speculation.

Rumor: Goodbye To Two-Face, Hello To Poison Ivy?

The latest report stems from the DCULeaks subreddit, (via @DCVers0 on X ) where a post was shared that was apparently vetted and approved by mods, with some form of additional proof offered for verification purposes, before being taken down for unknown reasons. But what did it say?

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With a clarification from the leaker saying that character names were not spoken aloud in their presence, the message essentially purports that The Batman: Part II will be introducing Poison Ivy, Victor Zsasz, and the Court of Owls. Here’s how each is described:

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly Poison Ivy: referred to as "the main villain" and "a serial killer with an obsession with plants" who also "uses toxins" in relation to her villainy.

Sebastian Stan is simply referred to as a "bald serial killer," which does legitimately seem like confirmation that he'll be portraying the sadistic criminal and frequent Arkham resident Victor Zsasz. It's also noted that Batman initially believes Zsasz is the sequel's key troublemaker, but it's actually Ivy.

Meanwhile, Charles Dance is supposedly playing one of Gotham City's upper crust, who "leads a secret organization made up of the city's most powerful figures" while also being targeted by Johansson's character. While his specific identity is harder to guess, it's less difficult to assume that the org being referred to is Gotham's age-old threat, the Court of Owls.

That set of alleged reveals totally throws any and all Two-Face speculation out the window, since Ivy and Zsasz aren't big players in the comics' "Long Halloween" storyline that reportedly had a big influence on the upcoming 2027 movie. Is it possible the movie will completely twist up expectations on the source material, or are Reeves and co-screenwriter Mattson Tomlin shooting for a completely original storyline?