After Noah Wyle Recalls Passing On Saving Private Ryan, Matt Damon Admits Robin Williams Helped Him Land The Role

Matt Damon became an overnight success story when he and best buddy Ben Affleck, won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. After that, Damon took on the title role in Steven Spielberg's WWII epic, Saving Private Ryan, after ER’s Noah Wyle turned it down. Damon was a perfect fit for the role, but it turns out he owes Good Will Hunting co-star Robin Williams for helping him land the part.

Noah Wyle turned down Steven Spielberg flick due to his obligations to ER, which was disappointing for him at the time. However, Wyle has since praised Matt Damon for his performance in the film and said he was right for the role. As for the circumstances behind how he landed the gig, Damon spoke about that on Outstanding Screenplays . Apparently, this heartwarming story all starts with Robin performing a cool gesture for Damon and Affleck:

Robin not only got our dream in Good Will Hunting made, he actually got me the role in Saving Private Ryan as well. When we were in Boston, we were rehearsing for Good Will Hunting, and Spielberg came in because he was shooting Amistad. And he was shooting a scene with Anthony Hopkins at the capitol, and it was across Boston Commons from where we were rehearsing. And Robin took Ben and me to meet Steven, because he knew it was never a bad thing to meet the greatest filmmaker of all time and how much we’d appreciate that.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! If a star knows that THE Steven Spielberg is shooting his own movie in proximity to theirs, I can understand not wanting to pass up the chance to meet him. But not only did Williams arrange a little meet-and-greet between Damon and the E.T. director, but that also sparked a memory on the latter's part. As Damon explained:

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I had put myself on tape, and I had read for Saving Private Ryan and I hadn’t been cast. [Steven] met me in person, and he said, ‘I think I know you from somewhere.’ And I said, ‘Well, I did this movie called Courage Under Fire.’ And he goes, ‘That’s the one.’ He goes, ‘You know, that’s funny, I said to my wife that’s the exact type of person I’d want to play Private Ryan, but he’s too thin.’ Because I’d lost 40 pounds, because I was playing a heroin addict in Courage Under Fire. And so it was only because Robin introduced me to [Spielberg] that he went, ‘Oh, okay, no, you’re the kind of guy I’m looking for for that job.’

Sending in an audition tape is certainly one way to land a part, but I there's even greater power in meeting a filmmaker face-to-face (if a person gets the chance, of course). I can also understand why Spielberg would want Damon after seeing his work in Courage Under Fire. The film tells the true story of a young loyal soldier who endures the agony having to watch his men die, but still dedicates himself to his duty for his country. Damon's great in it and, in hindsight, it was definitely a proving ground for him when it came to Private Ryan.

This story is also a testament to the Bourne star's relationship with the late Robin Williams, who had a profound effect on him. Two years after Williams' death, Damon spoke of honoring the Mork & Mindy actor by sitting on the famed Boston Commons bench the two sat in for their movie together. Damon's also praised Williams as a collaborator and has avidly credited him for coming up with Good Will Hunting 's final line .