After Noah Wyle Recalls Passing On Saving Private Ryan, Matt Damon Admits Robin Williams Helped Him Land The Role
What a guy!
Matt Damon became an overnight success story when he and best buddy Ben Affleck, won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. After that, Damon took on the title role in Steven Spielberg's WWII epic, Saving Private Ryan, after ER’s Noah Wyle turned it down. Damon was a perfect fit for the role, but it turns out he owes Good Will Hunting co-star Robin Williams for helping him land the part.
Noah Wyle turned down Steven Spielberg flick due to his obligations to ER, which was disappointing for him at the time. However, Wyle has since praised Matt Damon for his performance in the film and said he was right for the role. As for the circumstances behind how he landed the gig, Damon spoke about that on Outstanding Screenplays. Apparently, this heartwarming story all starts with Robin performing a cool gesture for Damon and Affleck:
Talk about being at the right place at the right time! If a star knows that THE Steven Spielberg is shooting his own movie in proximity to theirs, I can understand not wanting to pass up the chance to meet him. But not only did Williams arrange a little meet-and-greet between Damon and the E.T. director, but that also sparked a memory on the latter's part. As Damon explained:
Sending in an audition tape is certainly one way to land a part, but I there's even greater power in meeting a filmmaker face-to-face (if a person gets the chance, of course). I can also understand why Spielberg would want Damon after seeing his work in Courage Under Fire. The film tells the true story of a young loyal soldier who endures the agony having to watch his men die, but still dedicates himself to his duty for his country. Damon's great in it and, in hindsight, it was definitely a proving ground for him when it came to Private Ryan.
This story is also a testament to the Bourne star's relationship with the late Robin Williams, who had a profound effect on him. Two years after Williams' death, Damon spoke of honoring the Mork & Mindy actor by sitting on the famed Boston Commons bench the two sat in for their movie together. Damon's also praised Williams as a collaborator and has avidly credited him for coming up with Good Will Hunting's final line.
It's been said that in some cases, things happen for a reason, and I'd like to think everything worked out well for both Matt Damon and Noah Wyle. And, today, Saving Private Ryan stands as one of Damon's best performances. Feel free to watch the Steven Spielberg historical drama using a Paramount+ subscription, and Good Will Hunting is available on the platform as well.