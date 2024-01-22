Apparently Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinksi And The Top Gun 3 Gang Are Still Keeping In Touch As Rumors About Top Gun 3 Swirl

After the smash hit box office success that was Top Gun: Maverick, it’s no surprise that the latest buzz surrounding Top Gun 3 is capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. While official confirmations haven’t been made, the cast and crew have given plenty of reasons to be hopeful for another installment. Despite details of a threequel being kept under wraps, Glen Powell just revealed he is still in touch with key members of the creative team, and the Top Gun: Maverick gang are maintaining a close knit bond.

Variety recently caught up with Powell while he promoted his new Richard Linklater film, Hit Man, at the Sundance Film Festival. After it was recently reported that plans for a Top Gun 3 are very real and underway, the publication asked the Anyone But You star if there were plans for him to return to the pilot seat. The actor remained coy about any details he may be privy to, but he did confirm that he was still in touch with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski. He said:

I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back … I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me somewhere in the future. But we’ll see when.

“When” does seem to be the major question when it comes to Top Gun 3. The cast all seemed interested in coming back, and the producing team has always been open to the potential for a third Top Gun. Stars like Jay Ellis have assured fans that the cast would be quick to hop on board if there was a movie to come back for. The creative team has always said that for a third film, there would need to be a reason to come back. And if the rumors are to be believed, Tom Cruise and the gang have found it. Cruise and Kosinski have always been candid about remaining in contact, so hopefully these talks have prompted some real movement on the project.

It almost would seem silly not to try and get Top Gun 3 pre-production in motion as fast as possible. The success of Top Gun: Maverick was record breaking, wowing fans with spectacle and giving audiences a reason to return to theaters after the pandemic. A third film could keep the hype going, and Miles Teller and Glen Powell’s stars have risen even higher since Maverick, so having them return would also be exciting for fans. Of course, Cruise remains the massive draw, so his enthusiastic participation is essential for another high flying adventure to work.

In addition, the creative team isn’t exactly commitment free. Joseph Kosinski is currently directing the Brad Pitt-led F1 racing film, Apex, and Tom Cruise is still deep in his work on Mission: Impossible 8, which was recently delayed to 2025. Teller and Powell are also seemingly booked and busy after the success of Top Gun: Maverick. However, the interest in Top Gun 3 is strong, and they all had a blast making the previous action flick, so I could also see them all dropping everything to hop back on board when that call comes. Powell seems to think there's a jet waiting for him, so fingers crossed he’s right.

We will continue following any breaking news regarding Top Gun 3, but in the meantime, fans can revisit Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick now with a Paramount+ subscription.