See Tom Cruise Transform Into A Paparazzo While Snapping Pics Of Hayley Atwell And Other M:I Actresses At Dead Reckoning Premiere

Race a fiat? He can do it. Jump a motorcycle from great heights? Yep, he can do that, too. Transform into a paparazzo to snap photos of his co-stars? Check. The Mission: Impossible superstar can do that as well. Tom Cruise is known for pulling off some of the most ridiculous stunts , but he's not just a daredevil; he’s also a skilled photographer. At the Seoul premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, he showcased his talent behind the lens, capturing stunning pictures of Hayley Atwell and his other female M:I co-stars.

On the red carpet for the premiere of one of the most anticipated action movies of the year, the Hollywood legend charmed fans and attendees when he playfully took hold of a photographer’s camera. In a delightful Instagram post shared by Hayley Atwell, you can catch a glimpse of Tom Cruise capturing a photo of his co-stars, including Atwell herself as well as Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby. Don’t miss out on witnessing the Mummy star’s impressive photography skills in the video below:

It's truly amazing to see the 60-year-old actor, known for his perfectionism, sharing the spotlight as he crouches down to capture the three women posing on a stage above the red carpet. With unwavering determination, he aims for that flawless shot. Judging by the photo revealed in the clip, there's nothing that the talented Top Gun: Maverick actor can't accomplish. But of course, it's his on-camera work that fans are probably most eager about.

Introduced to us over 25 years ago, Ethan Hunt has entertained audiences through six incredible M:I movies filled with breathtaking action sequences . Building upon the success of 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role for two final films that will conclude his character's story. The first installment, Dead Reckoning Part One, is scheduled for a July release. Critics who have had the opportunity to attend early screenings have taken to social media to share early reactions to the M:I flick , and based on their response, it appears that the cast and crew have once again delivered a hit.

Although the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise are expected to be Tom Cruise's farewell, the actor isn't quite ready to retire from his risk-taking stunts. Rumor has it that he is working on a space-themed film with Universal, aiming to become the first civilian to perform an actual spacewalk . I certainly hope the team organizing this extraordinary adventure remembers to pack a camera in his space suit. Because it's possible that the Risky Business alum can capture his own photos, even when he's approximately 250 miles above the Earth.