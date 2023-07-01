See Tom Cruise Transform Into A Paparazzo While Snapping Pics Of Hayley Atwell And Other M:I Actresses At Dead Reckoning Premiere
Add photography to the list of skills in Cruise's arsenal!
Race a fiat? He can do it. Jump a motorcycle from great heights? Yep, he can do that, too. Transform into a paparazzo to snap photos of his co-stars? Check. The Mission: Impossible superstar can do that as well. Tom Cruise is known for pulling off some of the most ridiculous stunts, but he's not just a daredevil; he’s also a skilled photographer. At the Seoul premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One, he showcased his talent behind the lens, capturing stunning pictures of Hayley Atwell and his other female M:I co-stars.
On the red carpet for the premiere of one of the most anticipated action movies of the year, the Hollywood legend charmed fans and attendees when he playfully took hold of a photographer’s camera. In a delightful Instagram post shared by Hayley Atwell, you can catch a glimpse of Tom Cruise capturing a photo of his co-stars, including Atwell herself as well as Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby. Don’t miss out on witnessing the Mummy star’s impressive photography skills in the video below:
It's truly amazing to see the 60-year-old actor, known for his perfectionism, sharing the spotlight as he crouches down to capture the three women posing on a stage above the red carpet. With unwavering determination, he aims for that flawless shot. Judging by the photo revealed in the clip, there's nothing that the talented Top Gun: Maverick actor can't accomplish. But of course, it's his on-camera work that fans are probably most eager about.
Introduced to us over 25 years ago, Ethan Hunt has entertained audiences through six incredible M:I movies filled with breathtaking action sequences. Building upon the success of 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role for two final films that will conclude his character's story. The first installment, Dead Reckoning Part One, is scheduled for a July release. Critics who have had the opportunity to attend early screenings have taken to social media to share early reactions to the M:I flick, and based on their response, it appears that the cast and crew have once again delivered a hit.
Although the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise are expected to be Tom Cruise's farewell, the actor isn't quite ready to retire from his risk-taking stunts. Rumor has it that he is working on a space-themed film with Universal, aiming to become the first civilian to perform an actual spacewalk. I certainly hope the team organizing this extraordinary adventure remembers to pack a camera in his space suit. Because it's possible that the Risky Business alum can capture his own photos, even when he's approximately 250 miles above the Earth.
You can catch the actor and all his female co-stars when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One lands in theaters on July 12th. Eager moviegoers will have to wait until 2024 for Dead Reckoning Part Two but, while you wait, why not take a look at our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to see what other thrilling summer blockbusters are on the horizon?
