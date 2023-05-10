Tom Cruise Was Reportedly So Smitten With Shakira After Meeting Her In Miami, He Sent Flowers To Her Home

When you’re one of the biggest movie stars in the world your relationships are going to make headlines but Tom Cruise has had relationships with many women who were famous in their own right. From Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes, Cruise has been romantically linked if not married to many stars, and rumors are now circulating that Cruise and pop star Shakira may have something going on.

Cruise and Shakira were seen together during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last weekend and according to a source who spoke with Page Six, the Mission: Impossible actor is "extremely interested" in her and there was clearly “chemistry” between them. An apparently different source also says that Cruise sent Shakira flowers after the event.

Even if it’s true that Tom Cruise sent Shakira flowers that is not, in and of itself, proof that the man is smitten. Every Christmas Cruise sends a particular cake to, near as I can tell, every human being he’s ever met in person. It’s possible he sends flowers to everybody after first meeting them. I’ve never met him, so I can’t say.

Where there's smoke there isn't necessarily fire. During the production of Mission: Impossible 7 rumors of a relationship between Cruise and co-star Hayley Atwell began to circulate. However, we never got any confirmation that was the case, and if there ever was a relationship, it's over now.

But flowers probably mean more than just, “It was nice talking to you about racecars” so if he did do that, then there may very well be something there. The source claims that Cruise is very interested in her and that certainly might be the case.

The sources in this case appear to be close to Cruise, so they claim to know what he did and how he feels, but there aren’t any that are claiming to know how Shakira feels about the whole thing. Even if there was apparent chemistry between them, it doesn’t mean she’s interested enough to start anything too serious.

Shakira recently split from her boyfriend of 12 years Gerard Piqué a year ago. The pair were never married but had two children together and considering there were rumors that he cheated on her, Shakira may still not be at a point where she’s looking for anything new.

What would be hard to argue is that a Cruise/Shakira coupling would be one of the best-looking couples the world has ever seen. Just two ridiculously beautiful people together making the rest of us look like total shlubs by comparison.

Anybody interested in the romantic future of either Tom Cruise or Shakira will need to keep their eyes on this one. If there is anything to it, there will likely be additional signs in the not-too-distant future.