Are Sheer Black Dresses The New Celebrity Trend? Hailee Steinfeld Steps Out After Mckenna Grace

Obviously, the sheer trend is a classic staple in the world of celebrity fashion , and you can’t go wrong with a black dress, be it little or long. However, recently, both Mckenna Grace and Hailee Steinfeld mixed the two trends together, which got me wondering: Are sheer black dresses the newest fad?

Hailee Steinfeld Wore A Sheer Black Dress To The Hexed Premiere

Ahead of the release of Disney’s upcoming film , Hexed, on the 2026 movie schedule , Hailee Steinfeld brought the witchy energy to the red carpet. At the LA premiere of the animated flick, the Sinners star rocked a stunning black sheer leather and lace dress, which features a top that zips at the front and a gorgeous long skirt. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Disney)

To complement the dress, Steinfeld wore black boots and dangling silver earrings. Her hair was straight and tucked behind her ears, and her nails were also painted a dark color. It’s a look fit for a witch… which is exactly what she plays in Hexed.

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Truly, this dress is perfect for Hexed. In the film, Steinfeld voices the main character, Billie, an outcast teen who doesn’t fit in . When she finds out she has powers, she’s thrust into a world of witches and magic. The vibe of the movie feels both gothic and very whimsical, and that’s exactly what the actress is giving with her look too.

Along with this dress fitting the vibe of her movie, it also totally plays into a bigger trend we’ve been seeing lately. Seriously, she’s not the only one who has mixed the sheer and black dress trends together…in fact, it happened again earlier this week.

Mckenna Grace Also Just Rocked A Sheer Black Dress

Two days before Steinfeld stepped out on the carpet in her black dress, Mckenna Grace rocked a sheer little black dress to the launch of CULTURED Magazine and Joseph Zada’s “Artists on Artists” issue in LA. According to the actress’s stylist, Molly Dickson , the LBD is Annie’s Ibiza, and she paired it with a matching lace choker and black pumps. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cultured Magazine)

This outfit is a notable departure for Grace, who has been firing on all cylinders with her Hunger Games method dressing ahead of the release of the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping. However, it’s a welcome departure, and it further proves that sheer black dresses are all the rage right now.

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I’d also like to point out that earlier this year, Joey King rocked a sheer black set to the premiere of Practical Magic 2. Halle Berry got on the sheer black trend this summer, as well. So, clearly, many actresses are gravitating toward this kind of fit, and I’m so here for it.

Now, hopefully we’ll see more sheer black looks as we go through the last couple months of 2026. So, while I keep an eye out for those, you can see Mckenna Grace in Sunrise on the Reaping on November 20, and you can hear Hailee Steinfeld in Hexed on November 25.