Zendaya Opens Up About ‘Protecting Things That Are Special’ Amid Marriage Rumors

The first of Zendaya’s four entries on the 2026 movie schedule, The Drama, is set to be released in a few weeks, and the timing is somewhat ironic. Said film, which focuses on an engaged couple grappling with personal secrets ahead of their wedding, comes as matrimonial speculation swirls around Zendaya. There have been varied reports regarding whether she and longtime partner Tom Holland have officially tied the knot themselves. Now, amid those rumors, Zendaya is talking about “protecting things that are special.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly got engaged in December 2024, after which reports surfaced about the “big challenges” they were allegedly facing when it came to wedding planning. The A-list couple remained mum on all that though Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, broke the internet weeks ago when he suggested the two had secretly gotten married already. Zendaya spoke to AP News at the premiere of The Drama (which opens on April 3) and, while she still didn't confirm or deny anything, she did talk about the importance of keeping things for one's self:

There's a balance between hiding and then also just living your life and enjoying your life and protecting things that are special to yourself. And I think everyone kind of has to do that in some way, you know? Whatever kind of job that you have, whatever kind of field that you're in, or if you're dealing with social media what have you, we all in some ways have to learn how to keep things for ourselves and pour into ourselves just as much as we pour into the world or our work.

“Protecting things” like not disclosing to the public about getting married? That can't be said with certainty.

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If anything, Zendaya's comments remind me of what Holland previously said about being protective of his relationship with her. He explained that he wanted their romance to be “as sacred as possible” and to not “owe it to anyone” to share information. I see where he’s coming from, given that he and his partner are big stars comes and contend with persistent media speculation. Even though there's been no marriage confirmation, Holland's logic makes me think that any ceremony will indeed be kept a secret.

Following Law Roach’s claims, more alleged details about the Spider-Man co-stars' wedding dropped, with insiders claiming they got hitched in Lake Como, Italy. Before that, Zendaya also went viral when she wore a gold band in public, rather than her engagement ring. People also followed Holland to see what ring he wore. Additionally, it was speculated that the Challengers actress’ wedding-themed method dressing at The Drama premiere hinted at her alleged real wedding. So, with many prying eyes, it makes sense why the loving pair is determined to keep their private lives private.

Not only was the public trying to discover evidence about an alleged wedding, but some were also trying to create their own. While rumors were swirling, Zendaya called out people who posted fake wedding photos online. Apparently, those A.I. snapshots looked so realistic that the starlet said “many people” in her personal circle reached out to her about them.

Regardless of whether Zendaya and Tom Holland are now man and wife, I appreciate her take on aiming to keep aspects of life for herself. And (barring they don't decide to keep their status a mystery like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, I can imagine Holland and Zendaya confirming something when they're ready.

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Until then, you can the pair co-star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which opens on July 17th. And, of course, they're all in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on July 31st.