After Tom Holland ‘Clue,’ I Gotta Wonder If Zendaya’s Wedding Band Could Be Related To Her Movie With Robert Pattinson?

It’s a big year professionally for Tom Holland and Zendaya, seeing as they both have multiple releases on the 2026 movie schedule . However, there’s also been tons of speculation about this being a big year for them personally, too, as rumors and reports have been running around about whether they’re married or not. Well, now, after seeing the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star without a ring on, I have to wonder if Zendaya’s wedding band could simply be related to her upcoming A24 movie , The Drama.

Tom Holland Was Not Wearing A Ring At An Event For Spider-Man’s Trailer

So, let’s start with Tom Holland. Earlier in March, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, claimed that the couple’s wedding “already happened.” That’s led to lots of alleged details about the ceremony , and people have been trying to spot Holland in public to see if he’s wearing a wedding band.

Well, a few weeks ago, he was seen not wearing a ring. Then, when he lit up the Empire State Building in celebration of the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in New York City, he was, once again, not wearing a band on his left ring finger. Take a look:

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(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Now, obviously, this could mean nothing. It’s not like it’s out of the ordinary for married couples to not wear their rings all the time. However, this, mixed with some other things that have happened regarding Zendaya and her movie The Darama do leave me wondering what’s going on with her wedding band.

Zendaya Is Method Dressing With A Wedding Theme For The Drama

While Zendaya did call out the fake AI images of her and Holland getting married, she has been seen out and about wearing a gold band alongside her engagement ring. She did it at the Oscars, for example, and most recently at the LA premiere for The Drama.

At that event, she also made the theme of her method of dressing for The Drama known. The romance, which stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, is focused on an engaged couple and their upcoming wedding. So, in honor of that, the actress is creating outfits with the saying “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” in mind.

So, is her ring part of the promotion? I don’t really know, however, the intentional outfits mixed with Holland’s lack of ring make me wonder.

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Zendaya Has Not Changed Her Last Name

Adding a bit more fuel to this fire, it was also made clear that Zendaya has not changed her last name (at least she hasn’t yet).

On March 14, the Euphoria actress was in Las Vegas for a promotional event for The Drama that involved couples actually getting married. The movie's stars, Zendaya and Alana Haim, were in attendance, and they served as witnesses. So, they were signing marriage certificates that day.

Those are public records, and People revealed that the Dune star was signing them as Zendaya Coleman, not Zendaya Holland.

Again, this really does not confirm or deny anything. If she and Holland are married, it’s possible that she chose not to change her last name. And if they aren’t married, obviously her name wouldn’t be different yet.

However, no matter what the state of the couple’s relationship is, her last name not being different does make me wonder about that gold band on her finger.

Is this all for press? Is Tom Holland just not wearing a ring? Are they really married? I don’t have answers to those questions.

However, all the elements we discussed here certainly make for an interesting conversation, especially since The Drama comes out on April 3. I’m also sure this discussion will continue throughout the year too, seeing as Zendaya and Tom Holland are starring in their next two movies together, as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are set to hit theaters on July 17 and 31, respectively.