How Timothèe Chalamet Awards And One ‘Alpha’ Sister Moment Reportedly Hooked Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Up

If you’ve been keeping up with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance, then you know this past awards season is when things really went public, with the pair going from relatively low-key to front-and-center. At the same time, Chalamet was promoting Marty Supreme, while another big star, Jacob Elordi, was making his own rounds for Frankenstein. Now, they may have more in common than just packed schedules. Reportedly, Elordi has been dating Kendall Jenner for a few months, and if the latest report is to be believed, awards season, plus one very proactive “alpha sister” moment, had a lot to do with it.

According to a report from Daily Mail, that stretch of non-stop award time events and appearances may have played a surprisingly key role in bringing Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi together. Per an unnamed source close to the A-listers:

Kylie was around Jacob a lot during [her boyfriend] Timothée’s [Chalamet] award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for ‘Frankenstein’ and Timothée was nominated for ‘Marty Supreme. Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, ‘girl, get on it, date this guy already.

As Timothée Chalamet was busy working the awards circuit, it sounds like Kylie Jenner was quietly playing matchmaker behind the scenes, taking advantage of all those overlapping events and shared circles to bring the two together. If the report is to be believed, this romantic setup wasn’t so much a casual introduction as it was more of a push. The source added:

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Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothée.

What makes this even more interesting is that Kendall and Elordi weren’t strangers to begin with. The report notes they’d known each other for years, but hadn’t crossed that line into anything romantic. That’s where the influence of Kylie, described as the “leader” among the sisters, apparently came into play, helping move things out of the friend zone and into something more.

From there, things escalated pretty quickly. The two reportedly started dating earlier this year and, by the time Coachella rolled around, rumors were already surfacing publicly. Those festival sightings apparently just made it official for everyone else.

Neither Chalamet nor Elordi ended up taking home Oscars for their performances, but it sounds like awards season still worked out in their favor. While the Wonka star's run may not have ended with the gold statuette, it allegedly help set the stage for a new relationship to come together along the way.

Of course, none of this has been officially confirmed by the parties involved, so it’s still very much in the “reported” category. But, if the timeline holds, it’s a pretty great example of how Hollywood relationships can come together in the most on-brand way possible.

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On the career front, both Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi have packed 2026 movie schedules. Chalamet is set to return for the final chapter of the Dune trilogy on December 18, while Elordi is currently starring in the final season of Euphoria, now airing and available to stream for those with an HBO Max subscription. He also has an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Ridley Scott, The Dog Stars, hitting theaters on August 28, 2026.

As for Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, their reality series The Kardashians recently finished up its seventh season, which is now streaming for those with a Hulu subscription.