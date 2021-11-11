Tom Holland Keeps Sending Love To Zendaya Online, So Those Rumors Aren't Going Anywhere

Young actors Tom Holland Zendaya are likely used to making headlines at this point, for both their professional and personal lives. There’s currently a rumor that the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are actually dating IRL. And Holland keeps sending love to Zendaya online, so those rumors aren’t going anywhere.

Zendaya has been extremely busy recently, with Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home being released in quick succession. She also recently was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Tom Holland took the time to congratulate both Zendaya and her stylist on social media, with a caption that reads:

Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats Zendaya and Law Roach you guys deserve every bit of this.

Zendaya has been stunning on red carpets for years now, with her looks coming thanks to her continued collaboration with Law Roach (HBO’s Legendary). And per his Instagram post, Tom Holland seems to think the dynamic duo definitely deserve to be honored in this way. But are the two Spider-Man actors dating or not?

Rumors about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s possible romance have been swirling for a while now. The two were photographed by paparazzi kissing, which set the internet ablaze. Since then Holland has continued to be his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s biggest cheerleader, and the pair also attended a wedding together.

The continued conversation surrounding Tom Holland and Zendaya’s rumored romance shouldn’t slow down anytime soon, especially with Spider-Man: No Way Home so near its release. The pair of actors are playing a love story throughout the current trilogy, although it looks like the upcoming threequel will put this relationship in jeopardy. Because things aren’t going well for Peter Parker and his loved ones in the wake of his identity being revealed. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer below,

With Spider-Man: No Way Home so close to its release, there’s going to be a ton of new footage of Tom Holland and Zendaya together as they do press for Jon Watts’ blockbuster. Fans will be eagerly watching if Holland manages to accidentally reveal any spoilers, while shippers will be observing how the two stars interact with each other. Could they come out as a couple during this time? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s unclear if/when Tom Holland and Zendaya will continue working with each other. Holland’s contract is officially up after his third solo movie, which should likely lead to more negotiations with Marvel and Sony. But in theory No Way Home could end that story.